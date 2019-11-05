Breakfast Goals? Drop By Chutney's For Their Authentic South Indian Food!

Weekend morning breakfast at Chutneys. One of the restaurants well known for serving vegetarian south Indian, north Indian breakfast with a variety of chutneys. Featured: * Butter masala dosa: Butter masala dosa was very delicious, very crispy served with hot sambar, ginger chutney, tomato chutney, coconut chutney. * Plain idli: The idli was very good, soft served with karampodi, hot sambar and with different variety of chutneys. Good kick start of the weekend morning