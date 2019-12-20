This Small Eatery Offers Scrumptious Seafood, Tamilian Food & More

What the Fish you did bring a smile by triggering my Chennai memories. What The Fish a small eatery in the bylines of Sairam Nagar, Botanical garden road ( lane beside burfighar, adjacent to mota kebabi) serving traditional Tamilnadu style food both for dine-in & online. Run by a software employee Saravanan, gets the chef & co from Chennai to keep the palate near traditional. Oh man how much I missed the iron spatula sounds while making kothu parotta. Tried idli, Pongal, Muttai dosa, Chicken kothu parrota, kalaki in three visits and all of them did impress me, especially kalaki. It's just transported me to my late-night eats in the lanes of ECR road. They have Thalapakattu biryani in the weekends, however, call up before you wanna visit. Any other recommended places for Tamilnadu food, do leave your suggestions.