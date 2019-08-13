Visiting Charminar? Glam Up Your Feed By Wearing These Outfits

If you are visiting Charminar, it means you are in for a treat. Whether you're planning to go out and about shopping, eating or taking pictures, Old City is a gift that keeps on giving. And if you want to pose against the lovely walls of the Old City or with Charminar in the background, you need to put on a bright outfit, fo sho! Especially because the area is so vibrant. So, here is a list of outfits that you can wear on your Old City darshan and lit up your Instagram feed.