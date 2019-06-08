Cotton Kurtis, Gowns & Terracotta Decor — Shop Till You Drop At This Hidden Gem In Sainikpuri

This city is no stranger to designer boutiques and indie stores that sell amazing outfits. One such boutique is this hidden gem in Sainikpuri which boasts a variety of kurtis, tunics, and gowns with the latest designs and cuts that are worth every penny. What's In is a fancy looking place with mannequins welcoming you in their spacious store. What caught our attention was the fact that no wall in this store is left empty and is adorned with either stacks of clothes, home decor or wall art. We searched through their many aisles of kurtis which had a good mix of plain, printed, checkered, and embroidered pieces. Looking for gowns to bedazzle at an event? They've got that too. And if you're ever lost in thought wondering how to style and what to pick, the people working there know their collections inside out and offer styling help.

Have a kid's party coming up? This is where you should go to source cute costumes for kids like Superman, princess, and cartoon ones. Not just clothing, they've got unique home decor pieces and gift items too. Wall paintings, terracotta pots and bowls, wall clocks, vases and ceramic figurines — they're all Pinterest worthy.

