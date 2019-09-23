Tasty & Healthy Food At This One Stop In Jubilee Hills, Check Out Now!

When we search for taste and healthy food at the same time I would say Orka cafe is one of the best among them. Orka cafe also offers a wide range of healthy recipes to choose with a complete balance on taste and quantity mainly comes the quality. Orka cafe uses almost every ingredient which is made in their house. When I first stepped into this place my first expression was WOW, the place is very spacious with a lot of greenery. Tea 🍵 🔹Matcha detox 🔹Tangy Tarty Hibiscus 🔹Rose Oolong Coffee ☕ 🔹 Cafe Mocha 🔹 Cappuccino Cold beverage and wellness's Bowl 🥣 🔹 Iced Brewed Cafe 🔹Latte ( cold brew ) 🔹Buzz maker 🔹Orka Peanut Butter Bowl (Peanut butter is made in the house) Cookies 🍪 🔹 Nankai 🔹 Raisin Breakfast Platter 🍱 🔹 Healthy American 🔹 Salute Napoleon Orka Special 🍛 🔹 Vegan Omelette Tex Mex Wellness 🌯 🔹 Iron Man Nachos 🔹Thor's Burrito Wrap Indian Main Course 🍲 🔹 Dal Makhani 🔹 Chicken Mighty Saga 🔹 Whole wheat Roti 🔹 Brown Rice Chicken Biryani ( this is just perfect ❤️) English Highlights 🥞 🔹 Oats Coco Waffles 🔹 Carrot Pancake Desserts ❤️❤️ 🔹 Banana Walnut Cake Slice 🔹 Sorghum Chocolate Slice 🔹 Red Velvet Pastry 🔹 Moong Dal Halwa Overall of the best place to hang out with friends, they even have pottery learning and painting too.