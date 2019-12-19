A Broke Man's Guide To Non-Vegetarian Food

If you're drained out of money and you still crave for good yummy non-veg food then Akbar Fast Food at Abids, beside Rama Krishna Theater will full fill your cravings. This place has been serving yummy chicken 65 and Roti since years and maintains good quality and hygiene. Single 65 for 80/- and roti for INR 5 will be enough to full fill your tummy. Do visit this place.