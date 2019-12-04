Although we'd love to, we can't always go to Rajasthan to get our load of beautiful Kolhapuri chappals. Well lucky for us, Hyderabad is no stranger to these, so check out these stores to find your sole-mate.
Forget Jaipur, These Stores In Hyderabad Have All Kinds Of Kolhapuri Chappals
New Bright Shoe Mart
Known for their Kolhapuri chappal and juttis that involve intricate handwork, New Bright Shoe Mart has a lovely collection. From the outside, it looks like one of those street stores but when you take a closer look, you'll find Kolhapuri chappal in different colours — black, tan, beige starting at INR 300 upwards.
The Shoe Store
Whoever thought that name is a big deal has to check out The Shoe Store in Sarath City Capital Mall in Kondapur. From elaborate Kolhapuri chappal to funky flipflops, this budget store has your back when it comes to essentials. We're totally digging the store's Kolhapuri chappal and sandals that come in the hues of golden and festive red.
The Jutti Store
The Jutti Store in The Bazaar of Sarath City Capital Mall source a wide variety of juttis and Kolhapuris from Jaipur, and we're loving it. In Kolhapuris, they've got pairs with pom-poms, tie-ups, plain straps in bold colours like navy blue, bright yellow. Of course, you can always pick those pairs with golden or silver coloured straps, but we're saying there's more. They've got aisles and aisles of these that you can grab at bargain prices.
Evlas Footshoppe
Like to match your outfit with different pairs of shoes but don't want to go broke? Evlas Footshoppe might just do the task. While most of the stuff is just passable, we recommend getting to the store if you are specifically looking for Kolhapuri chappals. The Kolhapuris come with elaborate beads and golden sequins that would go great with your casual as well as ethnic outfits. Their collections have all the colours and designs, so you'll end up having a lot of choices.
M.A.R. Enterprises
Ladies, surely this piece of news will excite you. M.A.R Enterprises is a footwear store in Old City that'll make all your desi chappal dreams come true. If you're looking for footwear to twin with bae, you can grab several Kolhapuri chappals here. The price range at the store begins at INR 350, but we recommend bargaining for the best price.
Decent Foot Wear
If you think about it, the name says it all. Decent Foot Wear in Secunderabad has a decent collection of Kolhapuris for men and women. We've spotted shades of beige, brown, and black, and for the price at which they're selling, you can probably buy one of each and match with your outfits.
