Forget Jaipur, These Stores In Hyderabad Have All Kinds Of Kolhapuri Chappals

Like to match your outfit with different pairs of shoes but don't want to go broke? Evlas Footshoppe might just do the task. While most of the stuff is just passable, we recommend getting to the store if you are specifically looking for Kolhapuri chappals. The Kolhapuris come with elaborate beads and golden sequins that would go great with your casual as well as ethnic outfits. Their collections have all the colours and designs, so you'll end up having a lot of choices.

