2020 is a couple of weeks away and seeing how fast time is passing by, we hope you have your New Year plans sorted. If not, we've made this list just for you. Sit back, scroll through, and make an awesome plan to start the New Year.
Oh, So Fun! These Are The Best Places To Welcome The New Year
Party At Block 22
Call your squad, loosen your ties, fix your hair and drive down to this luxurious nightclub in Hitech city. Enter the big doors of Block 22 and get the party started. Bid adieu to 2019 and indulge yourself in good music, food, and drinks. The neon lights of this place add up the vibes we're talking about and there's no denying that. In a mood to groove? Get on their big, spacious dance floor and break a leg, my friend. There's also ample seating area with booths and tables where you can catch up with your buddies while tucking in good food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Host A Get Together At MS Farms
Always wanted to host a pool party like they do in the movies or coming over to Hyderabad with a bunch of friends or family? This impressive modern farmhouse comes with a garden, posh furniture, a TV lounge, and a pool to impress everyone you're inviting with you. Located near the airport, MS Farms is a villa turned into a farmhouse that can accommodate 12 people comfortably. There's nothing to complain about its sleek interiors with classic brown furniture, bedrooms with balconies, and comfortable chairs and swings in every corner.
- Room Rent: ₹ 26000
Drive Away To Suryalanka
Located in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, it’s a mere 6-hour drive from Hyderabad. A road trip to this beach takes you through sprawling fields and coconut trees. We recommend camping or booking a cottage on the beach for you to catch the exquisite sunrise and indulge in some bay-side BBQ. While beach volleyball is an option, trying having a chat with fishermen and see if they take you on their journey of fishing.
Enjoy Live Music At Tabula Rasa
Located behind Flying Spaghetti Monster, this open-air bar is where you can go with bae to enjoy some classy music over drinks and dinner. Popular artists like Ben Bohmer have previously performed here and Murthovic, an eminent techno artist from the city often performs his sets here. Tabula Rasa is not afraid to experiment with niche genres while also providing a platform for upcoming artists from all over India. So, it’s safe to say that Tabula Rasa is everyone’s cup of tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Get High On Adrinaline At Sahas Adventure Park
Sahas is a city in its own way. It claims to be Asia’s largest adventure land that brings to us most imaginative and thrill-seeking experiences.Take your pick from All Terrain Vehicle, Reverse Bungee Jumping, and more. With a massive range of rope courses, it also has a bunch of team activities like Human Zorbing (human beings wear zorb balls), Archery, Paintball, and Human Foosball. But of course, there’s more. Play till your feet ache with activities like Mountain Biking, Obstacle Race. The last one will truly test your physical fitness and endurance because the obstacles include Jumping Jacks, Monkey Crawling, Traverse Climbing, net courses, and much more.
Sit Back & Relax At Papyrus Port Resort
When you think of Egypt, what do you picture — Pyramids, Sphinxes, and grand gates? This Egyptian themed resort has all of that. As soon as you reach this place, you will be welcomed by a massive gate with intricate Egyptian architecture which is truly mesmerizing. To make sure you have a good time, this resort boasts of several amenities like a rejuvenating spa and luxurious rooms to stay. In the mood for some fun? Enjoy their indoor and outdoor games like the burma bridge, horse riding, volley ball, wall climbing, snooker or jump into their pool.
- Room Rent: ₹ 1672
Comments (0)