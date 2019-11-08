It's Santa season, and we know you're super excited about the Christmas trees, decor, lights, and food. Here's a list of places where you can get yourself some sweet loving in the form of Christmas cakes, and make it a merrier affair.
Where To Get Baked Goodies This Christmas
Trio La Patisserie
Trio La Patisserie is a city-based bakery that is delivering delicious fruitcakes right at your doorstep. Packed in cutesy paper boxes with red and white designs (in sync with the holiday colours), they do Banana Walnut Bread, Rum Cakes, and we like how they're soaked in Old Monk.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Flavoroso
Love yourself some eggless Christmas delights? Turn to Flavoroso. Their Christmas specials include eggless plum cakes, Mincemeat Shortbread Cookies, Christmas Cupcakes and Cake-sickles, Blueberry and Raspberry Shortbread Pies. We're drooling, already. Place your orders with this home baker for non-alcoholic, eggless cakes made using real dried fruits and berries.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Cake Zone
Cake Zone's assortment of cupcakes, fruitcakes and plum cakes that you can get delivered anywhere in the country are spectacular for the holiday season. Generously topped with dry fruits, and soaked in rum, they make for amazing munchies and gifts for a Christmas spread.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Nim's Choco Fantasy
For Snowball Cookies, chocolates, healthy whole wheat Banana Cakes and Dark Rich Plum Cakes baked as per your liking (alcoholic/ non alcoholic and eggless/with egg), hit up Nim's Choco Fantasy. Known specifically for its Christmas delicacies, you will devour these tastefully baked goodies in no time.
Ofen Bakery
Ofen celebrates the spirit of Christmas in quite a grand manner. With wreaths and lights used to decorate the bakery to a festive menu that has a wide variety of plum cakes, ginger bread house, and baby cup cakes too. One look at the Rich Plum Cake, and we were in love. Place your orders and get these delivered to your doorstep, or walk in for some sweet treats.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
