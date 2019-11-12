How Many Of You Have Tried These Hatke Desserts In Hyderabad?

If you love ice cream, you have to visit this place. Ohri’s Eatmor, Basheerbagh, serves one of the best and most iconic ice creams in Hyderabad. Their Titanic Sundae is the biggest Sundae available (no, we’re not kidding). Shaped like the famous Titanic, it is a treat for the eyes and mouth. The flavours are pretty simple, but the taste? Impeccable. Try it with your family or friends as one person cannot finish this majestic piece of ice cream.

