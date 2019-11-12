Hyderabad is known for its desserts — we mean, it’s no big surprise. But the city is quickly catching up on fusion dishes and hatke desserts. Just so you know, UNESCO has listed Hyderabad as one of the creative cities in the gastronomy category. To give you a taste of some hatke desserts in Hyderabad, we’ve curated you just the thing. Let the sugar rush begin!
How Many Of You Have Tried These Hatke Desserts In Hyderabad?
Hyderabad is known for its desserts — we mean, it’s no big surprise. But the city is quickly catching up on fusion dishes and hatke desserts. Just so you know, UNESCO has listed Hyderabad as one of the creative cities in the gastronomy category. To give you a taste of some hatke desserts in Hyderabad, we’ve curated you just the thing. Let the sugar rush begin!
Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake, Essence Fusion
Essence in Jubilee Hills will greet you with golden lavish interiors and great food. Masters in playing with their food, their desserts are a must-try. They have Indian desserts with international flavours. Gulab Jamun Cheesecake is where gulab jamun is topped with lemon and vanilla cheese served with saffron syrup and mango sorbet. You can also the Fig Kulfi which is a fig flavoured kulfi with almond sponge and it’s served with pineapple compote and carrot halwa.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Chicken Tsunami, China Bistro
China Bistro in Jubilee Hills is quintessential and how! The food, ambience, service makes it one of the best in the city. Their dessert menu is small but unique. The Chicken Tsunami, a dessert made with Molecular Gastronomy, Buddha’s Fu – a pudding with amazing caramel sauce or Caramel Sponge cake with thick and rich toffee sauce are one the best you can find in Hyderabad.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Blueberry Cheesecake, Broadway
From oh my god ambience to great craft beer, Broadway in Jubilee Hills has something for everyone. While the place is known for its starters and main courses, it has equally good desserts. The Creme Brulee and the Blueberry Cheesecake are luxurious and baked to perfection. Make sure to try these on your next trip to Broadway.
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
Parle G Cheesecake, Farzi Cafe
Farzi Cafe in Jubilee Hills is one of those places that needs no validation. Extremely famous for its food and service, the place is a must visit, if you haven’t. One of the city’s favourite desserts has to be the Parle G Cheesecake from their dessert menu. This cheesecake is served with milk custard and cookie dough essence, making our favourite biscuits from childhood even better. Also, their deconstructed desserts are heavenly.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Titanic Sundae, Ohri’s Eatmor OCC
If you love ice cream, you have to visit this place. Ohri’s Eatmor, Basheerbagh, serves one of the best and most iconic ice creams in Hyderabad. Their Titanic Sundae is the biggest Sundae available (no, we’re not kidding). Shaped like the famous Titanic, it is a treat for the eyes and mouth. The flavours are pretty simple, but the taste? Impeccable. Try it with your family or friends as one person cannot finish this majestic piece of ice cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
