Family Lunch Plans? Drop By This Restaurant For Some Delish Arabian Cuisine!

Arabian Corner is one of the nicest places I've ever been to. This place really serves one of the unique dishes where few are just awesome and others are commendable! We were hungry that noon but just thinking that particular dish which was actually rotating in my mind for 1-2 days already and I couldn't wait to try that. So wait is over and they started with their delicacies... Fattoush Salad was nice and that is something I would opt whenever there's a hell lot of meat waiting for me AQDA FAHAM which wasn't just Mutton but loads of FLAVORS and was going soo good with their huge Naan! I couldn't get over that dish. KEBAB PLATTER~ All goodness in one big plate. They were many like prawn, chicken, Fish, and Mutton but Mutton was the show stopper! Sulaiman Chai, Ghawa and dates were also served Which cleansed my palate and made me ready to have more. KHAROOF MAHSHI, the celeb of that Noon arrived in a packed dish and unboxing part lured me like nothing. Love at first sight!!! Star of the show I would say. Perfectly cooked the whole lamb for 3-4 hrs and marinated super well! Every piece I broke was effortless and super tender. I enjoyed every Bite and especially when dipped with garlic sauce and tomato chutney. Yes, there was also flavoured rice inside the belly which was another amazing part. This dish can easily be sufficient for 10+ people Ending this heavenly meal by Kunafa, crispy and Cheesy! The chef is really skilled and made such an amazing one that we ordered 3 of them.