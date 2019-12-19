Vintage Coin Tables To Timeless Rocking Chairs: This Furniture Home Studio Is Legit Amazing

Tucked in the quieter lanes of Jubilee Hills, Wildflower is a hidden gem of a home studio. As you walk into the studio, you are welcomed by Suhitha Uddaraju and Padma Kanumuru, a sister-duo that runs the studio. Take up on their offer of touring the studio and you will stumble upon a fine array of tables, various types of chairs, and tables. The first thing that caught our eyes is a table that's made up of over 3,000 vintage coins. This is priced at INR 1,00,000 and you cannot find a piece like this in India. Want something quirky for your room? Check out a colourful side table where the tabletop is made up of beer caps. This one looks every bit stunning. They've got rocking chairs with crochet work, handpainted chairs with floral cushions, and traditional rocking chairs that remind you of your grandpa's home. It's almost like you're treading into nostalgia with their timeless pieces. If you are really looking to experiment with the look of your home, check out their brass chairs or quirky tableware. Apart from these, they also carve home decor accents using wooden logs and fully intend to introduce accessories in the future. The price range across the store begins at INR 15,000 and can go upto INR 2,00,000.