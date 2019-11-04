Not to tease your GOT nostalgia but winter is actually coming and it's time you stock up on your cosy, cuddly winter jackets. We found these amazing jackets for men and they're all under INR 2000 which is a steal.
Puffed Jackets & Denim: Be Winter Ready With These Awesome Jackets Under INR 2,000
Not to tease your GOT nostalgia but winter is actually coming and it's time you stock up on your cosy, cuddly winter jackets. We found these amazing jackets for men and they're all under INR 2000 which is a steal.
Solid Denim Jacket
If your style statement is cool and casual, this timeless denim jacket with black sleeves is your best bet. It has a hoodie and four functional pockets and it'll set you back at INR 1,169. Rock it with a pair of black jeans, and voila!
High Neck Quilted Jacket
This black quilted jacket is fashion goals. From the house of Teamspirit, style this sleeveless puffer jacket with a white or burgundy tee underneath and get your winter look right. For INR 1,899, this is a good deal.
Distressed Denim Jacket
Two words — denim jacket. If your wardrobe lacks a classic dark blue denim overthrow, it's a good time for you to get your hands on this versatile piece for INR 1,799.
Camo Padded Jacket
Travelling to someplace chilly? Make this jacket your best friend. This light and warm camo jacket from Decathlon is durable and will keep you cosy throughout your adventures. It also has big pockets to hold all your essentials. Get this for INR 1,499.
Colorblock Hoodie
Something that looks like it is fresh out of a fashion catalogue, this stylish brown and beige hoodie is uber-stylish. You can pair this with your favourite pair of jeans or khakis, and step out. Grab this for INR 1,498.
Black Open Cardigan
This one is for those who are always in a rush to head out. Wear your favourite outfit and throw this cardigan on top for a solid OOTD. Because it's black, you know it will go with everything. This can be yours for INR 489.
