Winter is almost here and we’re constantly worried about our skin and makeup. Summer and Winter problems are often difficult and women have constant troubles juggling with the weather. If lipsticks are your go-to makeup products, here is a list of 5 lipsticks that will make your lips look happy without drying them off like Sahara!
Winter Is Coming! Stock Up On These Lipsticks This Season
Nykaa Matte To Last Liquid Lipstick
Heavily pigmented, easily gliding, and super long wear is what you get with these gorgeous lippies. They come in various shades ranging from pinks, reds, and nudes. What makes them epic is that, although they are matte, they are soft on lips and don’t dry out. They are also glossy. And, how cute are the shade names? Kudi, Jhumki, or Mastani — they sure ring a bell.
Faces Canada Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lips + Primer
We’ve all heard about primers for face and eyes. But, a primer for lips? Well, that’s where Faces kills it with their Ultime Pro range. These lipsticks will make your lips look like nothing but perfect. Oh, and how easily they glide on the lips! These can also be used as a lip-liner. Do you see that? Another advantage. The inbuilt primer makes these lippies only better and moisturising.
Miss Claire Soft Matte Lip Cream
Admit it! We’ve all loved and wanted Miss Claire lipsticks as young girls. We have moved to high-end brands, but this will always remain to be one of our top picks. What can we do? It is so good and the price is so inexpensive that we can’t help but keep stocking them all the time. Their lip creams are available in over 64 shades and that is a huge win for a drug-store brand. The colours are chic and playful and are perfect pop colours for winter.
Wet n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick
Wet n Wild is becoming our favourite drug-store brand in India and why not? The products are amazing and not pricey. These lipsticks glide easily on the lips and feel like your second skin. The finish is matte and is truly beautiful. The shade range is not huge and unique but they do have great pinks and nudes. And, hey, if you want to try something hatke, try their Darkness Falls — a beautiful midnight blue shade!
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolour
Revlon is one brand whose lip products don’t disappoint. Their Ultra HD Mattes are our favourite and we cannot help but keep going back to them over and over again. Light-weight, moisturising, and a velvety finish are what you can expect from these. The best part? They have this irresistible scent of whipped vanilla and mango!
Maybelline New York Colour Sensational Lip Gradation
Looks like we’ve saved one of our favourite brands for the last. Maybelline needs no introduction. And, the Lip Gradation lipsticks from their lipstick collection has to be one of the best. The lip pencil comes with a cushion blender which is pretty cool if you ask us. The lip pencil gives a matte finish and when you use the blender, it creates a gradation look. It comes in eight bold shades and is a deal you cannot miss.
