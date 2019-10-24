Winter Is Coming! Stock Up On These Lipsticks This Season

Admit it! We’ve all loved and wanted Miss Claire lipsticks as young girls. We have moved to high-end brands, but this will always remain to be one of our top picks. What can we do? It is so good and the price is so inexpensive that we can’t help but keep stocking them all the time. Their lip creams are available in over 64 shades and that is a huge win for a drug-store brand. The colours are chic and playful and are perfect pop colours for winter.

