Check Out This Place For Their Yum Seafood!

We are in a gang of 4, and badly wanted to visit some newly opened cafe, so here we found this Fast Forward Bar, located in PVR icon Madhapur. Service was good. We ordered, Chilli baby corn it was scrumptious and fast forward have some seafood in their menu. So we had prawn from sea menu, it was delicious. The main course was butter naan, murgh Makhan Wala, Jeera rice with dhabe wali dal, daal was so tasty. Ambience 4/5 Overall 4.5/5