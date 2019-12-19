Pan Asian Cuisine At Your Doorstep? Wokstars You Can Customise Your Own Box

Pan Asian cuisine at your doorsteps according to your wish. Sounds interesting right. I'm talking about the new venture in the city named Wokstars Kitchen, which is a cloud kitchen and serves some amazing staters & main course to the people. They have a set menu for starters whereas for the main course you can customise your own box with so many variables in it like you can choose your own base, (classic noodles, udon noodles, rice flat noodles, sticky rice, brown rice, jasmine rice, sella rice) add your favourites,(exotic veggies, paneer, tofu, eggs, chicken, fish, prawns & tossed lamb) and then add your fav sauce (bean me up, chilli rush, Chinese holy basil, peppery, classico, nutty, happy wok) & last but not the least fav toppings (roast garlic, roasted peanuts, magic masala, roast onions). For the starters, we had Egg Manchuria, Paneer Chilli, Sliced Chicken in basil which was good for this perfect weather. Then comes the show stealer I had my customised box for the day. From the base, I had sticky rice and from fav, I had Paneer, Eggs, Chicken. From sauces, I had Chinese holy basil, peppery. For toppings with roast onions which turned out to be amazing.