City Centre Mall in Banjara Hills is one of the oldest shopping malls in Hyderabad. Or wait, is it Hyderabad's first mall? While the newer malls have all things fancy, if you are planning to check out City Centre Mall for some good old budget shopping, here is a list of stores that are still acing women's fashion.
Globus To Rangriti: Where To Shop Awesome
Globus
Globus is where we shopped a lot when we were in college and even today, we go back to this store for frilly tops, monotone jumpsuits, and pocket-friendly accessories. In all these years, one thing that hasn't changed is their LBD collection. Whether you're looking for formals or party wear, their little black dress collection is worth checking out.
Rangriti
Rangriti makes beautiful and casual Indian wear for women. If you're looking for tunics or kurtas, and even jewellery that can go well with them, you're never running out of options at this store. Love peplum kurtas or jackets? Spot them in both bright and subtle colours. Have a special occasion coming up? Grab one of their suit sets, and you're sorted.
Biba
For festive shopping and all things desi, Biba makes our choices effortless. Walk into the store and find elegant kurtas, tunics, and palazzos. We are digging the pastel colour pieces trending at their store now and got our hands on a couple of co-ord kurta sets. But if your style is more of anarkalis, straight cut dresses, and sharara sets, you can score them too. They also have leggings and trousers to mix and match with your kurtas.
MAX Fashion
Easily one of the largest MAX stores in Hyderabad, this one has great deals. Because it mostly has old stock. If you love Indo-western outfits, find yourself gawking at the floral spaghetti dresses in yellows and greens, embroidered maxi dresses in bright reds and blacks and printed palazzos. Also, watch out for the kawaii nightwear.
De Moza
De Moza is a kiosk in this mall that only specialises in bottom wear. They stock up on leggings, palazzo pants, ankle-length pants that are of top-notch quality. In fact, their printed leggings can also double up as your training pants. Size truly matters to these folks as you can find sizes from XS to 4XL.
All Plus Size Store
All Plus Size Store in this mall is sorting all the plus size clothing woes. From western wear like tops, jackets, shirts, to ethnic wear like kurtas and bottoms, you'll find plenty of casuals at All. Their sizes start from XXL and run till 7XL.
