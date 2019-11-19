Globus To Rangriti: Where To Shop Awesome

For festive shopping and all things desi, Biba makes our choices effortless. Walk into the store and find elegant kurtas, tunics, and palazzos. We are digging the pastel colour pieces trending at their store now and got our hands on a couple of co-ord kurta sets. But if your style is more of anarkalis, straight cut dresses, and sharara sets, you can score them too. They also have leggings and trousers to mix and match with your kurtas.

