Vero Moda To Global Desi: Shop Your Heart Out At These Stores
Ladies, do we need an excuse to shop? If you've walked every inch of all the new malls in the city, it's time you revisit the old ones. Have a movie day at GVK One Mall and indulge in a shopping spree at these stores.
Vero Moda
We have mixed feelings whenever we walk into this outlet of Vero Moda because it housed our favourite Promod, at one point in time. We love how colour-coordinated and well-stocked this outlet is. Partywear on your mind? You're sure to find aisles of them. Prefer VM's formals? No problem, there's plenty for you to check out. Plus, we do like the accessories here.
AND
A brand by Anita Dongre, one of India's applauded fashion designer, we adore their tops and dresses collection. If chic western outfits are your choice, fill your bags with elegant skirts, pants, pretty tunics, trendy jackets and cardigans. Their flowy maxi dresses are never a miss for us and they have them for workwear too. AND's collection keeps getting updated according to the latest fashion trends so you know what you get is ramp-worthy.
BIBA
For festive shopping and all things desi, Biba makes our choices effortless. Walk into the store and find yourself surrounded by elegant kurtas, tunics, dresses, and palazzos. We are digging the pastel colour trend and got our hands on a couple of co-ord kurta sets. But if you're style is more of anarkalis, straight cut dresses, and sharara sets, you can get that here too. They also have leggings and pyjamas to mix and match with your kurtas.
Global Desi
Classy, feminine, and stylish — that is Global Desi for you. From checkered spaghetti dresses to easy-to-wear blouses that can double up as your workwear as well as brunch wear with your girl squad, this store is full of beautiful pastels. Looking for accessories? Don’t go to a different store as you can find a great deal of kitschy jewellery, sling bags, and footwear that are done up in Indo-western designs.
Shoppers Stop
The store is asking all you shoppers to stop whatever you're doing and check this store out. You can spot brands like Rheason and MS Taken that are run by Bollywood celebs and other trendy brands that spin a wheel of daily wear fashion. What catches our eye every time we enter this store are their bag collection which is just *insert heart-eyed emoji*.
Mebaz
Got invited to a big occasion? Adorn desi clothes from this store and stand out. They have shimmery lehengas, flowy anarkalis, trendy shararas and ghararas,
sarees and Patiala suit sets that'll get you a lot of compliments from
all those uncles and aunties. Mebaz is on the expensive side, so this calls for an occasion.
