Vero Moda To Global Desi: Shop Your Heart Out At These Stores

For festive shopping and all things desi, Biba makes our choices effortless. Walk into the store and find yourself surrounded by elegant kurtas, tunics, dresses, and palazzos. We are digging the pastel colour trend and got our hands on a couple of co-ord kurta sets. But if you're style is more of anarkalis, straight cut dresses, and sharara sets, you can get that here too. They also have leggings and pyjamas to mix and match with your kurtas.

