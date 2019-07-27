Mebaz To And: Up Your Style Game

Comfort is the first thing we look for in ethnic wear, and if you are like us, you wouldn't stop splurging at Ethnicity. Smacked inside Next Galleria Mall in Punjagutta, Ethnicity specialises in ethnic wear (the name is a give away) for not just women and men but also kids. The first thing we've spotted as we entered the store is a wide range of ethnic maxi skirts in velvet and Benarasi silk. There are plenty of blouses and crop tops that you can pair with these skirts. Want to score a full outfit under INR 5,000 for your best friend's sangeet or wedding? You can mix and match pieces from here.

