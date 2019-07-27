Mebaz To And: Up Your Style Game

Next Galleria Mall in Punjagutta has quickly turned into our constant. For one thing, it has all our favourite brands under one roof, and it's centrally located too. So, ladies, here is a list of branded stores that we love in this mall.
Ethnicity
Comfort is the first thing we look for in ethnic wear, and if you are like us, you wouldn't stop splurging at Ethnicity. Smacked inside Next Galleria Mall in Punjagutta, Ethnicity specialises in ethnic wear (the name is a give away) for not just women and men but also kids. The first thing we've spotted as we entered the store is a wide range of ethnic maxi skirts in velvet and Benarasi silk. There are plenty of blouses and crop tops that you can pair with these skirts. Want to score a full outfit under INR 5,000 for your best friend's sangeet or wedding? You can mix and match pieces from here.
Project Eve
While most stores are putting up last season's stock on display, Project Eve has the fresh stuff from Vero Moda, Only, Marks & Spencer, W for Women along with clothing from indie brands like Rose, Junarose too. At the moment, they have pretty ethnic wear by Rahul Mishra (exclusively designed for Project Eve) that'll make you outshine everyone at a shaadi. What's not to love? They are not priced to burn deep holes in your pocket. While the branded wear will sort most of your casuals and ethnic wear, we are in love with Project Eve's own collection.
Imara
Cannot get enough of Indian wear? Walk into Imara and you'd want to spend all your monies. From anarkalis and kurta sets to dhoti pants and footwear, this store will give you plenty of reasons to shop. The store has simple cotton kurtas and leggings for daily wear but if you are looking for something elaborate, do check out their dresses and embroidered kurtas. The price range begins at INR 499.
Breya
Elegant Indo-western attire made from breathable fabric is so in right now, and Breya in Punjagutta is one store you can stock it up from. Right from embroidered cotton kurtis, linen crop tops to formal pants, palazzo pants, and skirts — their collection is simply stylish. We loved the variety in tops that had a striped cold shoulder pattern with camel design, Ikat printed dress, floral flared skirts, checkered tunics, and hemmed trousers.
Chique
Chique in Next Galleria Mall houses classy ensemble for urban women. We're talking about layered silk kurtis embellished with sequin at the collar, chiffon and georgette tops in trendy floral patterns, dhoti pants in metallic, pastel and dark colours, and cigarette pants too. Palettes of olive green, lavender, tan, mint green to deep red, black, blue and yellow in their stock give you diverse options for your moods.
Trends
Nothing screams summer better than florals, and Trends has stocked up on floral A-line and angarakha kurtas in yellows and reds. Simple kurtas with no sleeves, high-low cuts were the first pieces we've added to our shopping basket before we moved on to Ajio. Yup, all the beauties we've gawked at on Ajio's site are here and you can pick from khadi tops, checkered kurtas with embroidery and frills to floral anarkalis with flouncy sleeves.
Aurelia
Aurelia is quite a huge store and we cannot tell you the number of times we've hoarded kurtas from here. Walk in to spot aisles and aisles of kurtas, dupattas, dhoti pants, etc. Plus, watch out for those sales!
