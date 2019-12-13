Treat Yourself To Amazing Wood Fire Pizzas In The Busy Streets Of Madhapur

I was here a few days ago and here's my experience at Brickwood. Situated on the main road, this is a two-storeyed Pizza deli with a Wood-themed ambience that signifies their "Wood Oven Pizza baking". Love the ambience, like many toppings on a pizza, many props used in the restaurant adds a beautiful element to this sweet theme. Coming to the menu for the day we started our meal with Mocktails, Cucumber Cooler and Lemon Grass Mojito stood tall among the rest with their refreshing taste. Started the appetizers with Corn Jalapeno Fritters, it was crispy and tasty but the texture of the filling felt not so cheesy which could've been better. Garlic Chicken was my favorite, with an appearance of a salad this appetizer has got everything right: flavour, texture, and taste and a recommendation badge from my side. Garlic mushroom is pretty much the Veg version of the former and also tasted pretty good. Tried the cheese boat, which is basically an alloy of garlic bread and Pizza. loaded with cheese on this lovely garlic crust, it tasted so amazing giving a lovely treat to the tastebuds, Chicken Loaded cheese boat is highly recommended. Finally to the headliners, the Pizzas, Peri Peri Chicken tasted really good and I felt it's the best among the others that include Pollo fungi pesto which was decent, the Hawaiian which has got Pineapple as the major topping and Men street Pizza with Lettuce all over (lettuce on a pizza is a big no to me so I'd give it a dislike). At the end of the main course, my thought was the cheese boats tasted much better than the pizza. The Desserts include Blueberry Cheesecake, Mango Cheesecake, and Chocolava. While the former two felt decent.. the Chocolava was amazing with its good texture and lovely taste and felt that it's a great way to end the meal.