Home Makeover On Your Mind? This Furniture Store In Miyapur Might End Your Woes

If good ambience and decor mean everything to you, then you're at the right place. We found this hidden gem of a furniture store in Miyapur which also has a website where you can purchase custom furniture from. Confused? Hold on. Wooden Street Store is India's first online custom furniture store which has also launched an offline store in Hyderabad to help you pick the right furniture. They've got a skilled team of furniture designers and craftsmen who'll help you change the look of your house, from drab to fab. What do they have in store, you ask? From sofas that can keep your loved ones comfortable, study tables, wall mounted shelves and cabinets, to the right kind of bed to give you a good night's sleep, they have a fine range of every possible piece of furniture that you can get customised as per your requirements with premium quality wood to ensure durability. Sorted, right?

