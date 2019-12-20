Don't Have An OOTD For A Party? Check Out This Rental Service For Designer Outfits

How many times did you spend a bomb on an outfit, only to wear it on one occasion? TBH, we're all guilty of doing that. If that sounds absurd to you and you're looking for an alternative, WRAPD will sort out your troubles.

WRAPD is a rental service where you can ethnic outfits like lehengas and sherwanis for your big occasion. Following Marie Kondo's principle of de-cluttering, they suggest renting outfits is the modern alternative to hoarding expensive outfits for one-time use.

What do they have? Well, this online designer boutique has ethnic, western, and indo-western collections for men and women. Looking for a cocktail dress for a grand party? They have a designer collection with embellished and embroidered outfits. Men, do you have a bandh gala or perhaps a pathani suit in your mind? Rent them from here.

The fact that you can try the outfit and get it altered according to the fit you want is awesome. Renting clothes has its own concerns, right? FYI, all the garments are dry-cleaned twice, once when it is returned and again before the delivery. Phew! What else? They have a big store in Madhapur where you can check out their collections. If you're always running busy, they will deliver the altered outfit at your doorstep. Sounds convenient? You can rent a perfect outfit for 48 hours spread over three days. Their pricing starts from INR 3,000 and goes up to INR 16,500.