There Is A New Korean Lifestyle Brand's Store In Town & It's Crazy Good

If you are a fan of Miniso, you might take an ecstatic backflip to know its Korean counterpart — Ximi Vogue has just set up its shop in Hyderabad.
Ximi Vogue is a Korean lifestyle brand and it's located in Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta. Full of all things quirky and cute, the first thing you'll notice as you enter the store is the wide range of hairbands. Whether you like retro, lace or floral, there's a lot for you to pick from, and every band is priced at INR 150. Walk in a little further and acquaint yourself with the home decor products like DIY wooden storage boxes, wall hangings, cloth storage, photo frames, bra storage boxes, and soft toys. Take your pick of quirky pens and notebooks or colouring pens sets from the stationery section and move on to gawk at the colourful skateboards. If you've always wanted one, you know where to pick yours. They've got tons of bucket sling bags, backpacks, handbags, fanny packs, vanity bags, and pouches that you can splurge on. We're loving the adorable bathroom slippers, neck pillows, caps, pantyhose, and everyday essentials. Plus, if you are big on crockery and kitchenware, this store will make you go bonkers.
We hoped they would have some Korean beauty products but there were none. Also, we are not certain about how good the quality of the products is.
