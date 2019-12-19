Sort Your Adventure Goals With ATV, RC Cars & Archery At This Arena

What gives you an adrenaline rush? Does your excitement truly soar high when you indulge in air gun shooting? Welcome to the club because Xtreme Adventure is where we head to when we're in the mood to kick some ass! When you walk into Xtreme, you’ll notice how full it is of adventure activities and tracks. These tracks vary from basic to intermediate and advanced. But for the not-so-faint-hearted-ones, there are extreme tracks that are sure to give an adrenaline high. Take your pick between All Terrain Vehicle, Archery, and RC Cars. It also has a bunch of team activities like Zorbing, Beach Volleyball, Human Foosball, and Box Cricket.

Planning to throw a birthday party? Nothing quite like spending a day at this park. Plus, getting here is a long drive in itself.