Inside Trance Greenfields Resort is Xtreme Adventure — an adventure park that quashes fear out of us. Like a boss! Swamping us in activities and fun feats, this park is best for a large group of thrill seekers.
Sort Your Adventure Goals With ATV, RC Cars & Archery At This Arena
Great For
Shortcut
Inside Trance Greenfields Resort is Xtreme Adventure — an adventure park that quashes fear out of us. Like a boss! Swamping us in activities and fun feats, this park is best for a large group of thrill seekers.
What Makes It Awesome
What gives you an adrenaline rush? Does your excitement truly soar high when you indulge in air gun shooting? Welcome to the club because Xtreme Adventure is where we head to when we're in the mood to kick some ass! When you walk into Xtreme, you’ll notice how full it is of adventure activities and tracks. These tracks vary from basic to intermediate and advanced. But for the not-so-faint-hearted-ones, there are extreme tracks that are sure to give an adrenaline high. Take your pick between All Terrain Vehicle, Archery, and RC Cars. It also has a bunch of team activities like Zorbing, Beach Volleyball, Human Foosball, and Box Cricket.
Planning to throw a birthday party? Nothing quite like spending a day at this park. Plus, getting here is a long drive in itself.
What Could Be Better
There is no straightforward way to book the activities as their website barely opens.
Pro-Tip
Since it's located inside a resort, you can book yourself a wonderful stay and the resort has well-equipped pool, spa, and a restaurant.
Comments (0)