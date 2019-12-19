You Really Need Lots Of Patience To Find Rare Gems At This Budget Store

On the first look, Latest Creations looks messy but on exploring a little further, you'll find rare pieces in a huge pile of clothes. The clothes at this hidden gem of a store are sourced from all parts of the country but it's their Thailand imports that make us go weak in the knees. For instance, we found several dungarees, distressed denim, formal but chic midi dresses, and jackets. The store also has dhoti pants, tank tops (so cute), palazzo pants, long flowing skirts, and kurtas and most of these cost INR 250 upwards. The imports cost INR 700 and upwards, though. Got a thing for cutesy pyjamas and harem pants? Get them under INR 250 here. But then you really need to have a knack (and time on hand) to spot those killer outfits.