Spicy Delicacies & Combinations By Telangana Spice kitchen In Jubilee Hills

Well, the name Justifies! Overwhelmed with spicy delicacies and combinations by Telangana Spice kitchen erstwhile Malak spice. Someone who already visited MalakaSpice would know how huge this place is with different seating choices catering to all sets of the crowd. Bright walls, catchy frames, athangudi tiles all add up to the experience with a view equally cheerful in afternoons and evenings Primarily focused on Telangana cuisine with an added influence of Karimnagar local household preparations introduces you to an array of eye-watering dishes. Yes, you heard me correct. Most of them come with a traditional spice level & serves as a perfect complement with their in house speciality cocktails/mocktails besides regular drinks. Here are a few that I devoured on and recommended. PappuGarelu with * NatukodiKura, * MakkeGarelu with Mamsam: Unlike the traditional Telangana style makke garelu these are Karimnagar version that’s different in texture and got a tad sweetness to it though prepared with field corn. * Pitta Roast: While it got a nice taste and crisp, quail bird is already small & its further cut into pieces which could have been avoided. * GolichinaMamsam or GolichinaChicken: Is again a Telangana style preparation. Golichina meaning deep-fried. * KarimnagarFriedWings: Telangana style American wings I shall say with local spices. Lol ) * KorameenuRoast * Pulihora With NatukodiChicken: My kinda temple style Pulihora way more sour than usual. Did go well with the spicy country chicken curry. * Bhagara With Dalcha: Has got a right dal consistency, tender mutton & pleasant sourness) * Mudhapappu * PachiPulusu with White Rice: Pachi pulusu again turned out really well with piping hot white rice * Kheema Biryani * Panakam: Gin based cocktail with jaggery syrup, cardamom, black pepper, dry ginger * ChatpataChaska (Vodka based). Routine desserts but Kaddu Ka Kheer stood out. Could have been a little thicker. BTW besides all these, they got an exclusive kebab counter serving common ones along with TSK specials. Family gatherings over divine drinks and food are common in Telangana part of Telugu states & so is the same I see here across tables where patron enjoyed their spicy main course dishes with drinks. Spiciness can be a challenge for few palates & you need to make sure you mention the same which can be adjusted while preparing. Overall a place not to be missed to eat like a local.