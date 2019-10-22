If you are a pizza fan and looking for something bigger and better La Pino'z Pizza is offering the biggest pizzas in town, their 24" monster pizza is something that you shouldn't miss. If you have a monstrous appetite and love for pizza or if you are planning to throw a pizza treat this is the ideal place for a big hungry group of foodies. Taste: 4/5
Your Search For Giant Pizzas Ends Here!, Check Out La Pino'z
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On La Pino'z Pizza
