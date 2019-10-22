Your Search For Giant Pizzas Ends Here!, Check Out La Pino'z

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino'z Pizza

Secunderabad, Telangana
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2-4/58/3, Ground Floor, Shop 3, MG Road, Nallagutta, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are a pizza fan and looking for something bigger and better La Pino'z Pizza is offering the biggest pizzas in town, their 24" monster pizza is something that you shouldn't miss. If you have a monstrous appetite and love for pizza or if you are planning to throw a pizza treat this is the ideal place for a big hungry group of foodies. Taste: 4/5

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Fast Food Restaurants

La Pino'z Pizza

Secunderabad, Telangana
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2-4/58/3, Ground Floor, Shop 3, MG Road, Nallagutta, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default