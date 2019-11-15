Heathy But Tasty: Aura Cafe Just Launched A New Menu!

Aura Cafe has always been one of my favourite cafe joints in the city. Not only do they serve amazing food but I love their outside seating as well. They have recently launched a healthy menu and I was invited here for the food tasting. We tried the following: * The De-Constructed Mexican Chilli Bean Soup was really healthy. The Soup was brought in a separate jar which was then poured in the assembled vegetables. * The De-Constructed Soba Noodle Soup was also quite good. It was a clear soup broth and well balanced with proteins and greens. * Have you ever had to popcorn Coffee? Well, this twist was quite interesting with the smell of popcorn emerging from this warm cup of coffee. The Aura House salad was filled with healthy greens. If you are looking for a healthy and filling meal then your search ends here. The Kale, Feta and Watermelon Salad was served with Chicken. The Smoked Chicken and Apple Salad are perfect if you want to eat healthily and yet don’t want to give up on your protein * The Hale and Hearty salad had Quinoa mixed with pomegranate served with greens. These healthy shots had Juice, Ashwagandha, Collagen and Activated Charcoal. * I have had Matcha Tea before but Matcha Coffee was a first. The Nitro Tea was filled with Nitro bubbles. This was primarily an iced tea without any harmful or added sugar. The Tortilla Chips de Mexico were quite crisp and served with Guacamole and Salsa. The Jalapeno Poppers were coated in a crisp batter and also had a light cheese filling inside. * The Crispy Chicken Wings were quite crispy and hardly had any oil. This was served with french fries. * The Middle Eastern Sampler had pita bread with falafel, hummus and Baba Ganoush. * The Heavenly Sriracha Chicken was quite delicious. The Sriracha sauce was finger-licking good and the chicken was quite tender. * The Chicken Maggi Bowl had quite a few vegetables and chicken. This was cooked so well that the flavours were quite enhanced. * The Crispy Non-Vegetarian platter had chicken tenders, chicken wings, fish fingers and prawn. * The Butter Chicken Ragi Pizza was made with a Ragi base which is a better healthy alternate than the wheat base. Vegetarians worry not as the Roasted Vegetable Ragi Pizza was also quite good. * The Corn Dogs was a twist to the normal hot dogs which was replaced with corn. This was served with a mustard mayonnaise sauce. * The Mumbai Toasty is available in both vegetarian and chicken options and is served with mint chutney. * The Teriyaki Chicken Burrito was quite wholesome and was served with salsa and mayonnaise. * Roasted Garlic Prawns Taco: These were soft shell Tacos and were served with salsa. * Colombian style Roasted Chicken with Rice was served with green beans and was quite a filling meal. Dessert: This brownie tower was served with homemade ice cream. This Chocolate Bomb Mousse was served with warm Caramel sauce that eventually would melt the Bomb after pouring the sauce.