This New Outlet In Madhapur Serve Scrumptious Burgers & Paranthas, Check It Out!

A Chandigarh based brand that has stopped by in the city of pearls to serve some scrumptious burgers and paranthas! Yumla has limited seating and is a place where one can have their evening snack while reading a novel or having a good conversation with friends and family I was here for a session and got my hands on the burgers, mocktails, wrap and the parantha. To tease my taste buds I ordered the loaded Burger and the veg burger. The burgers are good in both taste and quantity. The party was properly cooked. The paneer wrap was the best. The paneer was tender with the right amount of all the ingredients to make it scrumptious. Mocktails also were not disappointing. It goes good with the burgers. I also got my hands on the mushroom parantha. Not everyone one would like the parantha it's the Indianized version of the pizza. If you haven't visited Yumla yet, then you must have to go there to have some drool-worthy burgers.