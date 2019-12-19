Zega: An Astounding Asian Affair Along With Elite Ambiance & Great View

Coming from the Sheraton group of hotels it’s obvious and expected to be finest in every aspect of F&B and hospitality. With an elite ambiance, appreciable view from the 10th floor, impeccable choices on the menu makes it a place to be for your pan Asian cravings. Be it your working lunches, client meetings, an evening to hang out over a dose of refreshing divine fluids, Zega got you covered. Basically, it goes around the motto of “Eat-Drink-Socialize”. So do you still need a reason to visit? Open till 2 in the midnight from 12 PM the place coverts itself from a fine dining & bar to bar only place at 11:30 PM with a bar static menu. Price factor ranges from 1400 – 1800 for two (few more hundreds if alcohol is included). I was munching over the crisps, pickled veggies served as complimentary while I wait for food and there arrives an array of chefs choicest dishes crafted to its goodness or at least to the nearest possible level. Started off with a brilliant Sichuan hot & sour soup that tuned the palate. While we wait for the starters a set of short and long glasses appear with colorful barman special fluids that took over the attention and I couldn’t resist to capture the best of it before I devour them. Foodie you know. Off all Cojito (Malibu, white rum, pineapple juice), Herbal Delight (Mint, Basil, Orange juice, honey), Noon Charger (Spinach, beetroot, carrot), papasuya (fresh papaya, skimmed milk, walnut, honey) were the best for me. Here comes the much-awaited small wooden bamboo basket steamer carrying Jadedumpling, FourMushroomdumpling, Crystaldumpling, ChickenBao, pan-fried ChickenGyoza, Non-veg Sushi platter. Crystal dumpling, Bao, salmon sushi from the sushi platter stood the best out of all good ones. Followed by Lambchops, Taipaichicken, Lotusstem, Crispy vegetable uramaki, diced chicken, prawn spring roll, butter garlic-lime fish. Prawn spring roll, Butter garlic-lime fish & Lambchops definitely needs a mention as they were stupendous. Lotus stem got its crispness well but the sweetness was little overpowering for me. Otherwise, it was great too. Moving on to mains JasmineRice, Prawnfriedrice, Chicken Hakka noodles, Veg fried rice, kung pao chicken, Green curry vegetable, stir-fried prawn in chef special sauce, crispy fried fish in pineapple sauce was served. TBH I couldn’t indulge much as rice and noodles are currently no for me but crispy fried fish & green curry vegetable were alluring. The wait is over and the delightful desserts BananaToffee with salted caramel ice cream, coconut cream Brulee, coconut ice cream finds its way to our table. The banana toffee was the best and all of us went hogging (I just had to satisfy with two to three spoons of it.) Overall an appealing meal which needs another visit to forget 😉 & there is nothing like “What could have made the experience better ?” as I find it good in all aspects.