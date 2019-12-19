How Cosy And Instagram Worthy Is This Hotel In Kukatpally?

The fact that Zibe has totally adorable rooms, perfect for millennials, is what makes it awesome. The first thing that caught our eye is naturally the decor. From a neon-coloured strip that runs right above the bed to the paintings of birds, autos, etc on the closet doors, you won't stop gawking at the decor. Although for the most part, the rooms are just white.

Since it's located in Kukatpally, it's quite close to locations like Hitech City, Begumpet, and even Gachibowli. Which means you can pick this location if you're visiting Hyderabad for work. With quick WiFi and gym sorting your essentials, we hear the in-house restaurant serves good continental brekkie too.

There are two types of rooms — Superior Double Room and Deluxe Double Room. Both the rooms offer a city view and come with heating and fireplaces. With a minibar and room service in place, there is no way you can compromise on basic luxury too.