With A Breathtaking View & Delectable Food, This Rooftop Lounge Has Got You Covered!

There are many rooftops pubs and lounges in Hyderabad that got great ambiance as the place is divided into two sections indoor and outdoor seating area. But few places like Zing who has git the entire place as rooftop with beautiful city view. Zing being It’s on kind of the beautiful rooftops of Hyderabad and the best one in the heart of the city with a 360-degree view of the city. As the place is completely open and it has been divided into two sections. As you enter the place on the right side you have a seating area which can accommodate around 120 approx. with the stage for the live music performance and there is a bar counter just opposite to the stage. They also have a live counter for the meat lovers to select their favorite meat and ask the chef to cook as per their requirement. On the left side of the entrance has got cute cabanas with the small beads chain curtains along with the swimming pool and DJ console. This place is really beautiful during the night-time and a perfect place to chill, enjoy with friends and family.