This Store In Ameerpet Metro Station Is Perfect For Budget Shopping

Ameerpet Metro station is full of surprises. Whether it's food or shopping, they've got us hooked. We've spotted Zudio inside the metro station, and if you love breezy outfits like shirt dresses, anarkalis, and tops, you don't have to break a bank. You can shop on a shoestring budget! From checkered anarkali kurtas priced at INR 399 to floral crop shirts at INR 299, you can go wild. From casual palazzo pants to breezy spaghetti tops and oversized kurtas, you won't stop stacking your basket. Stripes or Aztec prints on your mind? The peplum top collection will sort it out. Since it's summer, you'll spot florals and nautical prints. Looking for footwear? All those colour block kitten heels and sandals with tassels are worth checking out and they're priced at INR 299 upwards. Plus, if you are shopping with bae, you can find plenty of outfits under the same roof.