For All Things Clothing, Shop Guilt Free At This Budget Store In Basheer Bagh

Our recent favourite budget store, Zudio, has another branch in Bahseerbagh near L.B Stadium and we couldn't help ourselves but check it out. Though this store is not as big as other Zudio stores in Kukatpally and Ameerpet, their collection and prices didn't disappoint us. If you're on a tight budget (which we all are towards the end of the month), you can loot their simple, everyday kurtas starting at INR 150 and pair them with whatever bottom wear you're comfortable with, leggings, palazzos or jeans. They also have fancier kurtas which are longer and more designer looking but on a budget, you can't expect a lot, right? You can also check out their footwear, western tops, bags, and other accessories which are great quality so you can rock them every day. They have a men's section too, FYI.