Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Anandpur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Anandpur
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Accessories
Delivery Services
Classes & Workshops
Home Décor Stores
Jewellery Shops
Bakeries
Museums
Museums
Kolkata Centre For Creativity
Kolkata Creativity Centre: Kolkata's Newest Addition To Art Galleries & Multidisciplinary Studios
Anandpur
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Manzilat's
Order Awadhi Kebabs & Biryani Made By The Descendant Of Wajid Ali Shah
Kolkata
Accessories
Accessories
Fenasia
The New Collection From This Label Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Drawstring Bag
East Kolkata Township
Hotels
Hotels
The Gateway Hotel
Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Travel Services
Travel Services
Let Us Go
Too Busy To Plan Date Night? These Guys Will Do It For You
Boutiques
Boutiques
Ichchhapuron
Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
The Gift Shop
Add A Side Of Art To Your Gifting With This Shop Inside KCC
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Grace
This Art Space Has A Fine Dining Restaurant That Will Break All Vegetarian Cuisine Myths
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Kasba
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rang De Basanti Dhaba
For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
Homestays
Homestays
Novelty Guest House
Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Aronnyok
This Kolkata Boutique Takes Care Of All Your Modern Indian Apparel Needs
Haltu
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Eagle Boys Pizza
In The Mood For Deep Dish Pizza's? Check Out This Place Near Kasba
Kasba
Laundry Services
Laundry Services
Dip N Dry
Have You Been To Kolkata's First Live Laundry? And Best Of All, It’s Eco-Friendly!
Kalikapur
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Mishti Katha
Love Dessert With A Twist? Try Sondesh Cakes From Mishti Katha
Kalikapur
Lounges
Lounges
Ozora
Drinks At 328 Feet Above Ground Level: Dine At The Top Of The World At Ozora
Shantipally
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Mia By Tanishq
More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Shantipally
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Fondu Basket
Spiffy Bottles To Rad Lamps: We're Going Bananas At This Store's Pop Cult Collection
Shantipally
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hoppipola
Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Bars
Bars
Barcelos
This Cafe & Bar In Kasba Is Just Perfect For Your Weekend Brunch!
Kasba
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
Have a great recommendation for
Anandpur?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE