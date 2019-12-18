Anandpur

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Anandpur

Museums
image - Kolkata Centre For Creativity
Museums

Kolkata Centre For Creativity

Kolkata Creativity Centre: Kolkata's Newest Addition To Art Galleries & Multidisciplinary Studios
Anandpur
Delivery Services
image - Manzilat's
Delivery Services

Manzilat's

Order Awadhi Kebabs & Biryani Made By The Descendant Of Wajid Ali Shah
Kolkata
Accessories
image - Fenasia
Accessories

Fenasia

The New Collection From This Label Is Bringing Back The Magic Of Drawstring Bag
East Kolkata Township
Hotels
image - The Gateway Hotel
Hotels

The Gateway Hotel

Enjoy Some Amazing Savoury & Sweet Treats At Deli With Your Bae
Kasba
Travel Services
image - Let Us Go
Travel Services

Let Us Go

Too Busy To Plan Date Night? These Guys Will Do It For You
Boutiques
image - Ichchhapuron
Boutiques

Ichchhapuron

Pants, Tops & Dresses: Get That Perfect Outfit Stitched At This Boutique
Kolkata
Gift Shops
image - The Gift Shop
Gift Shops

The Gift Shop

Add A Side Of Art To Your Gifting With This Shop Inside KCC
Casual Dining
image - Grace
Casual Dining

Grace

This Art Space Has A Fine Dining Restaurant That Will Break All Vegetarian Cuisine Myths
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Rang De Basanti Dhaba
Casual Dining

Rang De Basanti Dhaba

For All Your Midnight Biryani Craving, This Restro Is Your Pace To Be
E.M Bypass
Homestays
image - Novelty Guest House
Homestays

Novelty Guest House

Bookmark This Budget-Friendly Guest House In Kasba For A Comfy Staycation
Kasba
Clothing Stores
image - Aronnyok
Clothing Stores

Aronnyok

This Kolkata Boutique Takes Care Of All Your Modern Indian Apparel Needs
Haltu
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eagle Boys Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Eagle Boys Pizza

In The Mood For Deep Dish Pizza's? Check Out This Place Near Kasba
Kasba
Laundry Services
image - Dip N Dry
Laundry Services

Dip N Dry

Have You Been To Kolkata's First Live Laundry? And Best Of All, It’s Eco-Friendly!
Kalikapur
Sweet Shops
image - Mishti Katha
Sweet Shops

Mishti Katha

Love Dessert With A Twist? Try Sondesh Cakes From Mishti Katha
Kalikapur
Lounges
image - Ozora
Lounges

Ozora

Drinks At 328 Feet Above Ground Level: Dine At The Top Of The World At Ozora
Shantipally
Jewellery Shops
image - Mia By Tanishq
Jewellery Shops

Mia By Tanishq

More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Shantipally
Gift Shops
image - Fondu Basket
Gift Shops

Fondu Basket

Spiffy Bottles To Rad Lamps: We're Going Bananas At This Store's Pop Cult Collection
Shantipally
Casual Dining
image - Hoppipola
Casual Dining

Hoppipola

Broke But Thirsty: Hoppipola Has Happy Hours Almost All Day Everyday
Shantipally
Bars
image - Barcelos
Bars

Barcelos

This Cafe & Bar In Kasba Is Just Perfect For Your Weekend Brunch!
Kasba
Casual Dining
image - Asia Kitchen by Mainland China
Casual Dining

Asia Kitchen by Mainland China

You Can Now Get A Four Course Meal At Asia Kitchen For Just INR 400
