Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Golpark
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Golpark
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Boutiques
Fast Food Restaurants
Handicrafts Stores
Bakeries
Gyms
Malls
Yoga Studios
Cafes
Cafes
Hobbit's Cafe
The Secret Door To A Cute Date, Drop By The Hobbit Cafe!
Golpark
Street Food
Street Food
Musical Sandwich
Munch On Your Sandwich & Sing Along At This Street Food Stall in Golpark
Golpark
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Falak
Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Karishmaz
Chunky Necklaces To Delicate Earrings Starting At INR 325: This Store Is The Silver Lining We All Need!
Golpark
Salons
Salons
InVogue
From Nail Bar To Make-up Studio, This Salon Should Be Your Next Destination For A Makeover
Golpark
Cafes
Cafes
who said PIZZA ??!!
This New Pizza Chain Makes Woodfired Pizzas With Amazing Toppings
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Anjali Jewellers
Wedding Coming Up? This Kolkata Brand Has Something For Every Budget
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mamamomo
Try Mamamomo For some Delish Meat Skewers, Thukpa, Momo & Nepalese Sekuwa
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Appetiso
Fish & Chips, Potato Wedges & More: This Golpark Outlet Serves Delish London Street Food
Golpark
Other
Other
Golpark
Pick Up Rare Books For A Steal At These Secondhand Bookstalls
Golpark
Tattoo Parlour
Tattoo Parlour
Calcutta Ink Tattoo Studio
Get Your Fave Mythological Figure Inked At This Award-Winning Tattoo Studio
Golpark
Cafes
Cafes
The Whistling Kettle
#LBBDigs: Get The Awesome Keventers Breakfast Platter And Nathmulls Tea At This New Darjeeling-Style Café in Kolkata
Golpark
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Rangili Jewellery
Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Silver Jewellery To Quirk Up Your Regular Outfit
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bhojohori Manna
Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Kolkata
Malls
Malls
Diamond Plaza
From Clothing Stores To Food Courts, Diamond Plaza Has Got It All
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Biba
Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hatari
Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Baguiati
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Advieh - Hotel Celesta
Enjoy Your Weekend Lunch At This Amazing Restaurant Worth Good Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
On My Way
This Chinar Park Eatery Does Paan Fondue, BBQ Paan, Waffles, Shakes & More
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Rajarhat
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Momo I Am
Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Friends Of Pho
This New Restaurant In Town Is Making Asian Our Fav Cuisine
Teghoria
Gyms
Gyms
Gold's Gym
Bangur Avenue, The Big Guy Of Gyms Just Opened A Centre In Your Hood
Lake Town
Boutiques
Boutiques
Sonajhuri Boutique
Looking For Silk Kantha Sarees At A Good Price? Hit Up This Boutique
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nest - Howard Johnson
Hojo: A Classic & Luxurious Dining Near Chinar Park
Kolkata
Hotels
Hotels
Howard Johnson
Howard Johnson In Rajarhat Is Serving Late Night Sundaes & They're Simply Delish
Rajarhat
Gyms
Gyms
Anytime Fitness
This Health Club Is Open 24/7, So No Excuses About Late Work Hours
Artists
Artists
Arnob Nayak
This City Designer Makes Bollywood-Inspired Wedding Blouses Under INR 5000
Dum Dum Cant
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Rollick
Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Lake Town
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Royal Bengal Sweet Company - Holiday Inn
Remedy Your Sweet Tooth With Treats From Across Bengal At This New Patisserie
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Saroj Jalan
Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
Have a great recommendation for
Golpark?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE