Golpark

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Golpark

Cafes
image - Hobbit's Cafe
Cafes

Hobbit's Cafe

The Secret Door To A Cute Date, Drop By The Hobbit Cafe!
Golpark
Street Food
image - Musical Sandwich
Street Food

Musical Sandwich

Munch On Your Sandwich & Sing Along At This Street Food Stall in Golpark
Golpark
Clothing Stores
image - Falak
Clothing Stores

Falak

Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
image - Karishmaz
Jewellery Shops

Karishmaz

Chunky Necklaces To Delicate Earrings Starting At INR 325: This Store Is The Silver Lining We All Need!
Golpark
Salons
image - InVogue
Salons

InVogue

From Nail Bar To Make-up Studio, This Salon Should Be Your Next Destination For A Makeover
Golpark
Cafes
image - who said PIZZA ??!!
Cafes

who said PIZZA ??!!

This New Pizza Chain Makes Woodfired Pizzas With Amazing Toppings
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
image - Anjali Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Anjali Jewellers

Wedding Coming Up? This Kolkata Brand Has Something For Every Budget
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mamamomo
Fast Food Restaurants

Mamamomo

Try Mamamomo For some Delish Meat Skewers, Thukpa, Momo & Nepalese Sekuwa
Golpark
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Appetiso
Fast Food Restaurants

Appetiso

Fish & Chips, Potato Wedges & More: This Golpark Outlet Serves Delish London Street Food
Golpark
Other
image - Golpark
Other

Golpark

Pick Up Rare Books For A Steal At These Secondhand Bookstalls
Golpark
Tattoo Parlour
image - Calcutta Ink Tattoo Studio
Tattoo Parlour

Calcutta Ink Tattoo Studio

Get Your Fave Mythological Figure Inked At This Award-Winning Tattoo Studio
Golpark
Cafes
image - The Whistling Kettle
Cafes

The Whistling Kettle

#LBBDigs: Get The Awesome Keventers Breakfast Platter And Nathmulls Tea At This New Darjeeling-Style Café in Kolkata
Golpark
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Golpark
Jewellery Shops
image - Rangili Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Rangili Jewellery

Find Sustainable & Customisable Hand-Made Silver Jewellery To Quirk Up Your Regular Outfit
Casual Dining
image - Bhojohori Manna
Casual Dining

Bhojohori Manna

Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Kolkata
Malls
image - Diamond Plaza
Malls

Diamond Plaza

From Clothing Stores To Food Courts, Diamond Plaza Has Got It All
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
image - Biba
Clothing Stores

Biba

Get Eid Ready With These Easy-Breezy Styles
Casual Dining
image - Hatari
Casual Dining

Hatari

Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Baguiati
Casual Dining
image - Advieh - Hotel Celesta
Casual Dining

Advieh - Hotel Celesta

Enjoy Your Weekend Lunch At This Amazing Restaurant Worth Good Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Fast Food Restaurants
image - On My Way
Fast Food Restaurants

On My Way

This Chinar Park Eatery Does Paan Fondue, BBQ Paan, Waffles, Shakes & More
Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Rajarhat
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Momo I Am
Fast Food Restaurants

Momo I Am

Cheese Panko To Stir-Fried Satay: Momos Have Been Reinvented And Given A Tasty Twist At Momo I Am
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
image - Friends Of Pho
Casual Dining

Friends Of Pho

This New Restaurant In Town Is Making Asian Our Fav Cuisine
Teghoria
Gyms
image - Gold's Gym
Gyms

Gold's Gym

Bangur Avenue, The Big Guy Of Gyms Just Opened A Centre In Your Hood
Lake Town
Boutiques
image - Sonajhuri Boutique
Boutiques

Sonajhuri Boutique

Looking For Silk Kantha Sarees At A Good Price? Hit Up This Boutique
Casual Dining
image - Nest - Howard Johnson
Casual Dining

Nest - Howard Johnson

Hojo: A Classic & Luxurious Dining Near Chinar Park
Kolkata
Hotels
image - Howard Johnson
Hotels

Howard Johnson

Howard Johnson In Rajarhat Is Serving Late Night Sundaes & They're Simply Delish
Rajarhat
Gyms
image - Anytime Fitness
Gyms

Anytime Fitness

This Health Club Is Open 24/7, So No Excuses About Late Work Hours
Artists
image - Arnob Nayak
Artists

Arnob Nayak

This City Designer Makes Bollywood-Inspired Wedding Blouses Under INR 5000
Dum Dum Cant
Dessert Parlours
image - Rollick
Dessert Parlours

Rollick

Oreos, Brownies & More: Ice Cream Tacos Have Come To Kolkata & We're Binging Already
Lake Town
Sweet Shops
image - Royal Bengal Sweet Company - Holiday Inn
Sweet Shops

Royal Bengal Sweet Company - Holiday Inn

Remedy Your Sweet Tooth With Treats From Across Bengal At This New Patisserie
Kolkata
Clothing Stores
image - Saroj Jalan
Clothing Stores

Saroj Jalan

Keep It Classy Not Fussy With This Designer Label
Lake Town
