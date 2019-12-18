Newtown

Jewellery Shops
image - Syndicate Jewellers
Jewellery Shops

Syndicate Jewellers

Solitaires To Polki-Kundan Sets: Shop For Stunning Jewellery Designs From This Store
Newtown
Furniture Stores
image - Ikon
Furniture Stores

Ikon

This IKONic Furniture Store Can Make Your House Look Like Home
Newtown
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Desi Rasoi
Fast Food Restaurants

Desi Rasoi

Desi Rasoi: One Stop Destination For Good Vegetarian Home Food!
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
image - Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan
Handicrafts Stores

Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan

Check Out This Government-Run Store For Their Range of Unique Sarees, Suits & Kurtas
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
image - The Calcutta Antique
Handicrafts Stores

The Calcutta Antique

Stop By This Store For Wall Clocks, Showpieces & Other Home Decor Stuff
Newtown
Clothing Stores
image - Rene
Clothing Stores

Rene

Check Out This Shop For Ethnic And Casual Wear For Women
Newtown
Book Stores
image - Crossword
Book Stores

Crossword

Bibliophiles Can Visit This Store In City Centre 2, Rajarhat, To Enrich Their Personal Library
Newtown
Pet Stores
image - Animel Planet
Pet Stores

Animel Planet

This Pet Store Is What You'd Love To Visit If You're An Animal Lover
Newtown
Pet Stores
image - Mad About Dogs
Pet Stores

Mad About Dogs

All You Pet Parents! Hit Up This Store In New Town For Food & Supplies For Your Furry Kids
Newtown
Clothing Stores
image - Rahi By Aindrila
Clothing Stores

Rahi By Aindrila

Score Gorgeous Handpainted Sarees & Jewellery From This Homegrown Brand
Newtown
Lounges
image - Glook - The Sky Lounge
Lounges

Glook - The Sky Lounge

Drop In At This New Sky Lounge In Rajarhat And Enjoy A Panoramic View Of The City
Newtown
Cafes
image - Chai Break
Cafes

Chai Break

Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Newtown
Casual Dining
image - Wykiki - Swissotel
Casual Dining

Wykiki - Swissotel

This Gorgeous Asian Street Bar In New Town Offers The Perfect Setting For You To Unwind
Newtown
Gaming Zone
image - Univrse Virtual Reality Arcade
Gaming Zone

Univrse Virtual Reality Arcade

Be In The Game Instead Of Just Looking At It At The City's First Virtual Gaming Arcade
Newtown
Hotels
image - ibis Hotel
Hotels

ibis Hotel

The All New ibis In Rajarhat Is Set To Be Your Home Away From Home
Newtown
Casual Dining
image - The Orient
Casual Dining

The Orient

Stop By The Orient In City Centre 2 For An Authentic Asian Meal
Newtown
Pubs
image - Traffic Gastropub
Pubs

Traffic Gastropub

Paisa Vasool: The Chicken Poutine At Rajarhat's Traffic Gastropub Is Totally Worth Your Time & Money!
Newtown
Parks
image - Eco Park
Parks

Eco Park

Kayaking, Ice Skating Or Shooting: Here's Why You Need To Go To Eco Park This Weekend
Newtown
Cafes
Pubs
image - Ministry Of Booze
Pubs

Ministry Of Booze

Sit Back & Vote For The Ministry Of Booze At Your Next Hangout Session!
Cultural Centres
image - Rabindra Tirtha
Cultural Centres

Rabindra Tirtha

This Cultural Centre On Rabindranath Tagore Is Nothing Less Than A Visit To Shantiniketan
Casual Dining
image - Biswa Bangla Gate
Casual Dining

Biswa Bangla Gate

Dine Out In The Sky At This Hanging Restaurant In New Town
Casual Dining
image - Biswa Bangla Gate Restaurant
Casual Dining

Biswa Bangla Gate Restaurant

Dine Out In The Sky At This Hanging Restaurant In New Town
Pet Care
image - Doggo Tale
Pet Care

Doggo Tale

This Dog Creche Is The Right Place To Board Pets For People Of New Town
Rajarhat
Museums
image - Fanattic Sports Museum
Museums

Fanattic Sports Museum

Calling All Enthusiasts To Visit This Museum Dedicated To Sports
Rajarhat
Bakeries
image - King's Bakery
Bakeries

King's Bakery

Below Are The Reasons Why You Should Visit This Korean Bakery In New Town
Cafes
image - One Sip Restro Cafe
Cafes

One Sip Restro Cafe

Scrumptious Food With Some Good Music, Drop By One Sip Restro Now!
Rajarhat
Fine Dining
image - Nori - The Westin
Fine Dining

Nori - The Westin

Enjoy Japanese & Asian Flair At Nori, The Westin Kolkata
Rajarhat
Lounges
image - 31 32 Rooftop Bar
Lounges

31 32 Rooftop Bar

Live It Up At The Highest Rooftop Lounge Bar In The City
Bars
image - 3132 - The Westin
Bars

3132 - The Westin

Highest Rooftop Bar Opens Its Door To Kolkata Party Hoppers
Deshbandhu Nagar
Parks
image - Sonar Kella Udyan
Parks

Sonar Kella Udyan

Go On An Adventure Ride At This Stunning Feluda Theme Park In New Town
Gaming Zone
image - Uchhal Kood
Gaming Zone

Uchhal Kood

This Indoor Playground In New Town Is The Solution For All Working Parents
Amusement Parks
image - Aquatica Water Park
Amusement Parks

Aquatica Water Park

This DJ Played At Coachella & Now He's Coming To Kolkata: Book Your Tickets Now
Handicrafts Stores
image - Biswa Bangla
Handicrafts Stores

Biswa Bangla

From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Rajarhat
Malls
image - Central Mall
Malls

Central Mall

We Went To Central Mall For Summer Tops And This Is What We Got
Rajarhat
Sports Venues
image - Swirliskate
Sports Venues

Swirliskate

Gather Your Squad On A Weekend And Head Out To This Ice Skating Rink
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
image - The Japanese Restaurant & Garden
Casual Dining

The Japanese Restaurant & Garden

Date Destination: You & Your Bae Needs To Chill At The Japanese Restaurant & Garden This Weekend
Rajarhat
Cafes
image - Cafe' B&B
Cafes

Cafe' B&B

This Pocket-Friendly Joint Serves Amazing Food In Newtown
