Newtown
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Newtown
Jewellery Shops
Syndicate Jewellers
Solitaires To Polki-Kundan Sets: Shop For Stunning Jewellery Designs From This Store
Newtown
Furniture Stores
Ikon
This IKONic Furniture Store Can Make Your House Look Like Home
Newtown
Fast Food Restaurants
Desi Rasoi
Desi Rasoi: One Stop Destination For Good Vegetarian Home Food!
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan
Check Out This Government-Run Store For Their Range of Unique Sarees, Suits & Kurtas
Newtown
Handicrafts Stores
The Calcutta Antique
Stop By This Store For Wall Clocks, Showpieces & Other Home Decor Stuff
Newtown
Clothing Stores
Rene
Check Out This Shop For Ethnic And Casual Wear For Women
Newtown
Book Stores
Crossword
Bibliophiles Can Visit This Store In City Centre 2, Rajarhat, To Enrich Their Personal Library
Newtown
Pet Stores
Animel Planet
This Pet Store Is What You'd Love To Visit If You're An Animal Lover
Newtown
Pet Stores
Mad About Dogs
All You Pet Parents! Hit Up This Store In New Town For Food & Supplies For Your Furry Kids
Newtown
Clothing Stores
Rahi By Aindrila
Score Gorgeous Handpainted Sarees & Jewellery From This Homegrown Brand
Newtown
Lounges
Glook - The Sky Lounge
Drop In At This New Sky Lounge In Rajarhat And Enjoy A Panoramic View Of The City
Newtown
Cafes
Chai Break
Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Newtown
Casual Dining
Wykiki - Swissotel
This Gorgeous Asian Street Bar In New Town Offers The Perfect Setting For You To Unwind
Newtown
Gaming Zone
Univrse Virtual Reality Arcade
Be In The Game Instead Of Just Looking At It At The City's First Virtual Gaming Arcade
Newtown
Hotels
ibis Hotel
The All New ibis In Rajarhat Is Set To Be Your Home Away From Home
Newtown
Casual Dining
The Orient
Stop By The Orient In City Centre 2 For An Authentic Asian Meal
Newtown
Pubs
Traffic Gastropub
Paisa Vasool: The Chicken Poutine At Rajarhat's Traffic Gastropub Is Totally Worth Your Time & Money!
Newtown
Parks
Eco Park
Kayaking, Ice Skating Or Shooting: Here's Why You Need To Go To Eco Park This Weekend
Newtown
Cafes
Chai break
Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Rajarhat
Pubs
Ministry Of Booze
Sit Back & Vote For The Ministry Of Booze At Your Next Hangout Session!
Cultural Centres
Rabindra Tirtha
This Cultural Centre On Rabindranath Tagore Is Nothing Less Than A Visit To Shantiniketan
Casual Dining
Biswa Bangla Gate
Dine Out In The Sky At This Hanging Restaurant In New Town
Casual Dining
Biswa Bangla Gate Restaurant
Dine Out In The Sky At This Hanging Restaurant In New Town
Pet Care
Doggo Tale
This Dog Creche Is The Right Place To Board Pets For People Of New Town
Rajarhat
Museums
Fanattic Sports Museum
Calling All Enthusiasts To Visit This Museum Dedicated To Sports
Rajarhat
Bakeries
King's Bakery
Below Are The Reasons Why You Should Visit This Korean Bakery In New Town
Cafes
One Sip Restro Cafe
Scrumptious Food With Some Good Music, Drop By One Sip Restro Now!
Rajarhat
Fine Dining
Nori - The Westin
Enjoy Japanese & Asian Flair At Nori, The Westin Kolkata
Rajarhat
Lounges
31 32 Rooftop Bar
Live It Up At The Highest Rooftop Lounge Bar In The City
Bars
3132 - The Westin
Highest Rooftop Bar Opens Its Door To Kolkata Party Hoppers
Deshbandhu Nagar
Parks
Sonar Kella Udyan
Go On An Adventure Ride At This Stunning Feluda Theme Park In New Town
Gaming Zone
Uchhal Kood
This Indoor Playground In New Town Is The Solution For All Working Parents
Amusement Parks
Aquatica Water Park
This DJ Played At Coachella & Now He's Coming To Kolkata: Book Your Tickets Now
Handicrafts Stores
Biswa Bangla
From Saris And Nalen Gur To Dokra Decor And Patachitra, Add A Touch Of Bengal To All Your Gifts
Rajarhat
Malls
Central Mall
We Went To Central Mall For Summer Tops And This Is What We Got
Rajarhat
Sports Venues
Swirliskate
Gather Your Squad On A Weekend And Head Out To This Ice Skating Rink
Rajarhat
Casual Dining
The Japanese Restaurant & Garden
Date Destination: You & Your Bae Needs To Chill At The Japanese Restaurant & Garden This Weekend
Rajarhat
Cafes
Cafe' B&B
This Pocket-Friendly Joint Serves Amazing Food In Newtown
