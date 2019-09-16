Drop In At This New Sky Lounge In Rajarhat And Enjoy A Panoramic View Of The City

How about sipping a Margherita under the watchful eyes of the stars or having a dinner under the moonlight? Glook, a new addition to the list of sky lounges, offers a colossal 12,000sqft space in New Town. Besides providing a stellar view of Kolkata skyline, the food here is equally refreshing to say the least.



Comprising an indoor area, an outdoor terrace and a banquet hall, Glook offers five different sections to cater to your needs and moods. Take a cosy spot with your bae at their cabana-splattered lounge on the terrace, groove to peppy numbers on the dance floor or simply enjoy a night of inebriation at the sprawling bar, Glook promises to offer a memorable experience like no other. You can also book either of the two private dining spaces for a quiet family affair. We loved how the lighting and decor are minimalistic and perfectly sync with the mood. All said and done nothing can be compared to the stunning panoramic view the place offers.



The menu is equally diverse and again caters to all taste buds. We tried their Continental and Indian spread (they offer Oriental fare as well). The spaghetti aglio e olio was made by aptly sautéing minced garlic. As an accompaniment, we ordered a watermelon mocktail (also because we wanted to click a good picture as it was very well presented!).



We also ordered our comfy combo of butter naan and paneer butter masala, and were left wanting more because no matter what we Indians are always crazy about fat-heavy food. And the feeling of the gravy dripping down our fingers is ineffable to say the least.