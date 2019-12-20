Bibliophiles Can Visit This Store In City Centre 2, Rajarhat, To Enrich Their Personal Library

Book lovers will be happy to read this. Due to the extreme location, New Town has very few options when it comes to book stores. It's time for you to leave your worries aside and head to Crossword in City Centre 2, New town.

The store, on the first floor, has huge space to offer with innumerable books, stationery and accessories to offer. You'll feel like you've entered a land of imagination, where you are surrounded by fascinating stories. The store has a section dedicated to fiction, non-fiction, self-improvement books, literature and even business and management. Love your old school Dickens, Bronte, Coleridge and Austen? You will get 'em too on their classics section!

Make your children get into arts and get a set of crayons or oil colours from the stationery section. A drawing book or scrapbook will only add to the entire drawing and painting exercise. They too have a fascinating collection of books for children and toddlers and toys for your little ones. Whether it's Hotwheels, Funskool or action figures of superheroes and supervillains, Crossword will not disappoint you.

Not just kids, adults can also spend hours at this store browsing hundreds of books. Check out their admirable collection of Bengali literature, including works of eminent authors. You will definitely want them on your bookshelf, especially when it is a Bankim or Sarat Rachanabali.