Salt Lake
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aami Bangali
Try This Amazing Pocket Friendly Bengali Thali At Aami Bengali
Salt Lake
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Senorita - Floral Decorativa Pvt. Ltd.
We Are In Love With This Brand For Its Sustainable Flowers
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Port 15
Ever Been Served By A Moving Train Or Ship Captains? Well, Now You Can At This Salt Lake Restaurant
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Saffron
Gorge Your Buds To Endless Authentic North Indian Delicacies At Saffron
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Kalighata
Shopping For Your Wedding Trousseau? Drop In At Kalighata For That Perfect Bridal Lehenga
Salt Lake
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
D-Fut
This Shoe Store Has Shoes To Support All Kinds Of Different Feet Shapes
Salt Lake
Food Stores
Food Stores
Hot chips
Binge Eat Chips & Namkeen At This Iconic Store In Salt Lake
Salt Lake
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Matka Biryani
Delhi's Popular Mataka Biryani Has Arrived To Kolkata Now!
Salt Lake
Bars
Bars
K Local
Some Nostalgic Feels Along With Some Scrumptious Food
Salt Lake
Cafes
Cafes
Snaptown
Head Over To This Cute Little Cafe For Some Amazing Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Boutiques
Boutiques
Paridhi
Kurtis, Shararas, Lehengas & More: This Boutique In Salt Lake Is Your One-Stop Shop For Apparel
Salt Lake
Cafes
Cafes
Chai Break
Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Salt Lake
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Yamaha Music Square
The City Gets A New Music Store And It Has All The Instruments From Your Favourite Brand
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Haka
Can't Get Enough Of Chinese Food? Head To This Restaurant In Salt Lake For A Delectable Meal
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
India Looms
This Store In Salt Lake Is Nothing Short Of Paradise If You Love Sarees, Indo-Western Wear
Salt Lake
Boutiques
Boutiques
Vara - The Couture
3D Embroidered Salwar Suits To Bridal Lehengas: This Boutique In Salt Lake Does It All
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Imara Couture
Millennial Brides-To-Be & Bridesmaids, Hit Up This Boutique For Lavish Lehengas And Party Wear
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Advieh - Hotel Celesta
Enjoy Your Weekend Lunch At This Amazing Restaurant Worth Good Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Arth Early Learning Spaces
This Preschool Outside Salt Lake Is Redefining How We Educate Our Children
Salt Lake
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Chennai Square
Stop By This Eatery At Salt Lake For Cheese-Burst Dosas, Malgapodi Idlis, And More.
Salt Lake
