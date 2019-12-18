Salt Lake

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Salt Lake

Casual Dining
image - Aami Bangali
Casual Dining

Aami Bangali

Try This Amazing Pocket Friendly Bengali Thali At Aami Bengali
Salt Lake
Gift Shops
image - Senorita - Floral Decorativa Pvt. Ltd.
Gift Shops

Senorita - Floral Decorativa Pvt. Ltd.

We Are In Love With This Brand For Its Sustainable Flowers
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
image - Port 15
Casual Dining

Port 15

Ever Been Served By A Moving Train Or Ship Captains? Well, Now You Can At This Salt Lake Restaurant
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
image - Saffron
Casual Dining

Saffron

Gorge Your Buds To Endless Authentic North Indian Delicacies At Saffron
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Kalighata
Clothing Stores

Kalighata

Shopping For Your Wedding Trousseau? Drop In At Kalighata For That Perfect Bridal Lehenga
Salt Lake
Shoe Stores
image - D-Fut
Shoe Stores

D-Fut

This Shoe Store Has Shoes To Support All Kinds Of Different Feet Shapes
Salt Lake
Food Stores
image - Hot chips
Food Stores

Hot chips

Binge Eat Chips & Namkeen At This Iconic Store In Salt Lake
Salt Lake
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Matka Biryani
Fast Food Restaurants

Matka Biryani

Delhi's Popular Mataka Biryani Has Arrived To Kolkata Now!
Salt Lake
Bars
image - K Local
Bars

K Local

Some Nostalgic Feels Along With Some Scrumptious Food
Salt Lake
Cafes
image - Snaptown
Cafes

Snaptown

Head Over To This Cute Little Cafe For Some Amazing Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Boutiques
image - Paridhi
Boutiques

Paridhi

Kurtis, Shararas, Lehengas & More: This Boutique In Salt Lake Is Your One-Stop Shop For Apparel
Salt Lake
Cafes
image - Chai Break
Cafes

Chai Break

Flavoured Hookah & Creamy Pasta: Chai Break Is Where All The Hipsters Are Hanging Out
Salt Lake
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Yamaha Music Square
Musical Instrument Stores

Yamaha Music Square

The City Gets A New Music Store And It Has All The Instruments From Your Favourite Brand
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
image - Haka
Casual Dining

Haka

Can't Get Enough Of Chinese Food? Head To This Restaurant In Salt Lake For A Delectable Meal
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - India Looms
Clothing Stores

India Looms

This Store In Salt Lake Is Nothing Short Of Paradise If You Love Sarees, Indo-Western Wear
Salt Lake
Boutiques
image - Vara - The Couture
Boutiques

Vara - The Couture

3D Embroidered Salwar Suits To Bridal Lehengas: This Boutique In Salt Lake Does It All
Salt Lake
Clothing Stores
image - Imara Couture
Clothing Stores

Imara Couture

Millennial Brides-To-Be & Bridesmaids, Hit Up This Boutique For Lavish Lehengas And Party Wear
Salt Lake
Casual Dining
image - Advieh - Hotel Celesta
Casual Dining

Advieh - Hotel Celesta

Enjoy Your Weekend Lunch At This Amazing Restaurant Worth Good Food & Drinks
Salt Lake
Schools & Colleges
image - Arth Early Learning Spaces
Schools & Colleges

Arth Early Learning Spaces

This Preschool Outside Salt Lake Is Redefining How We Educate Our Children
Salt Lake
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chennai Square
Fast Food Restaurants

Chennai Square

Stop By This Eatery At Salt Lake For Cheese-Burst Dosas, Malgapodi Idlis, And More.
Salt Lake
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Salt Lake?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE