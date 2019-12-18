Explore
Chembur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Chembur
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Classes & Workshops
Dessert Parlours
Ideas for Kids
Register For This Cool Science Workshop For Kids!
Bars
Radio Bar
Tune Into This: The Iconic Radio Bar Has Opened Up In Chembur!
Casual Dining
Hotel Mayur
Head Over To This Pocket Friendly Restaurant To Relish Good North Indian Food
Casual Dining
Local Stop
Satisfy Your Food Cravings With Amazing North Indian Delicacies!
Chembur
Goila Butter Chicken
This Delivery Kitchen In Andheri Is Popular For Its Butter Chicken, Order Now!
Fast Food Restaurants
Ripsey
Fitness Enthusiast? Order Amazing Healthy Food From This Delivery Kitchen In Chembur
Cafes
Filmy Cafe
A Hidden Cafe In Chembur For Yum Quick Bites!
Fast Food Restaurants
Paras Chana Bhandar
Satiate Your Chaat Craving At This Tiny Little Place In Chembur
Lounges
The Orange Mint
Post Work Scenes? Drop By Orange Mint For Some Good Comfort Food
Casual Dining
Copper Chimney
Copper Chimney's New Outlet Has A New Menu With Amazing Delicacies
Casual Dining
The Art House - The Fern Residency
The Art House In Chembur Cannot Be Missed For Sure
Cafes
Protein Rush
Healthy & Delicious Food At Protein Rush Cafe!
Fast Food Restaurants
Egg Works
The Menu At Egg Works Is Simply What You Need For Breakfest
Delivery Services
Biryani By Kilo
Biryani By Kilo New Concept From Delhi Makes Its Mark In Mumbai
Bakeries
Breadily Baked
Relish European Style Croissant & Desserts At This Place In Chembur
Casual Dining
Sandy's Den
Good Food, Cocktails & Crazy Times At This Den In Chembur
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Hotel Saroj & Sweet Mart
Chemburs Best Joint For Healthy Juices & Fresh Mango Milkshake At Killer Prices!!
Casual Dining
The Golden Wok
Chembur Has A New Venue For Some Awesome Chinese Dishes!
Fast Food Restaurants
Meeting On Cutting
Move On From Tandoori Chai, This Place Serves Tandoori Maggi!
Fast Food Restaurants
MOJO Pizza
Here's Where You'll Get The Best Pizza In Town!
