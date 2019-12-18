Kalbadevi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalbadevi

Clothing Stores
image - Carron
Clothing Stores

Carron

Shaadi Shopping Goals: This Kalbadevi Store Has You Sorted
Kalbadevi
Accessories
image - Smera Bags & Accessories
Accessories

Smera Bags & Accessories

Looking for Chic Vegan Leather Bags? Smera's Got Your Back
Kalbadevi
Clothing Stores
image - Fashion Point
Clothing Stores

Fashion Point

Summer Ready: Get Yourself Some Batik Kurtas For Just INR 500 From This Store
Kalbadevi
Stationery Stores
image - Eastcoast
Stationery Stores

Eastcoast

Minion Trolleys, Unicorn Pens, And Burger Notepads: This Crawford Market Store Will Leave You Awestruck
Kalbadevi
Home Décor Stores
image - No-Mad
Home Décor Stores

No-Mad

Bold And Beautiful: Here's Why No-Mad's Store In Mangaldas Market Is A Must-Visit
Kalbadevi
Dessert Parlours
image - Parsi Dairy Farm
Dessert Parlours

Parsi Dairy Farm

Must Try The Rich Creamy Chocolates At This Place
Kalbadevi
Gift Shops
image - Fruitilicious
Gift Shops

Fruitilicious

The Dessert Place Is A Chocoholic's Dream Come True
Kalbadevi
Clothing Stores
image - Khamisa Shop
Clothing Stores

Khamisa Shop

Mumbai's Oldest Lingerie Store Is 108-Years-Old & Here's Why It's Still Popular
Kalbadevi
Home Décor Stores
image - Esmailjee Moosabhai
Home Décor Stores

Esmailjee Moosabhai

Handles, Doorknobs & More: Find It All Here At This Lohar Chawl Store
Kalbadevi
Markets
image - Zaveri Bazaar
Markets

Zaveri Bazaar

Give Khau Galli A Miss & Head To Zaveri Bazaar For Appetising Street Food
Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Church Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Church Restaurant

Get Authentic Butter Chicken From This Restaurant Delivered At Your Doorsteps For Just INR 85
Kalbadevi
Other
image - Letter Boxes
Other

Letter Boxes

Got Storage Problems? Solve It With These Colourful Vintage Tin Trunks
Kalbadevi
Other
image - Ebrahim Currim & Sons
Other

Ebrahim Currim & Sons

We Went To Mumbai's Oldest Umbrella Shop & It Has Been Reigning Since 157 Years
Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
image - Shree Thaker Bhojanalay
Casual Dining

Shree Thaker Bhojanalay

Get Unlimited Authentic Gujarati Food At This Simple & Homely Restaurant In Kalbadevi
Kalbadevi
Kitchen Supplies
image - Saria Stove Depot
Kitchen Supplies

Saria Stove Depot

Yes, Chef: Set Up The Kitchen Of Your Dreams At This Lohar Chawl Shop
Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Friends Union Joshi Club
Fast Food Restaurants

Friends Union Joshi Club

We Love The Wholesome, Gujju-Style Thali At The Friends Union Joshi Club
Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
image - Sunlight Restaurant & Bar
Casual Dining

Sunlight Restaurant & Bar

Tired Of Gokul And Janata? We Love Sunlight Bar For Cheap Booze & Its Jukebox
Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
image - Mao Restaurant
Casual Dining

Mao Restaurant

One Plate Of Chicken Tandoori Khepsa Here Can Feed Eight Hungry People
Kalbadevi
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Furtados
Musical Instrument Stores

Furtados

Discovering Song Books, A Drum Section And More At Furtados Music Store
Kalbadevi
Street Stores
image - Mayank's Stall
Street Stores

Mayank's Stall

Shop For Junk Jewellery As Low As INR 50 From This Iconic Bazaar
Kalbadevi
