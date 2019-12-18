Explore
Kalbadevi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kalbadevi
Carron
Shaadi Shopping Goals: This Kalbadevi Store Has You Sorted
Kalbadevi
Accessories
Accessories
Smera Bags & Accessories
Looking for Chic Vegan Leather Bags? Smera's Got Your Back
Kalbadevi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fashion Point
Summer Ready: Get Yourself Some Batik Kurtas For Just INR 500 From This Store
Kalbadevi
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Eastcoast
Minion Trolleys, Unicorn Pens, And Burger Notepads: This Crawford Market Store Will Leave You Awestruck
Kalbadevi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
No-Mad
Bold And Beautiful: Here's Why No-Mad's Store In Mangaldas Market Is A Must-Visit
Kalbadevi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Parsi Dairy Farm
Must Try The Rich Creamy Chocolates At This Place
Kalbadevi
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Fruitilicious
The Dessert Place Is A Chocoholic's Dream Come True
Kalbadevi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Khamisa Shop
Mumbai's Oldest Lingerie Store Is 108-Years-Old & Here's Why It's Still Popular
Kalbadevi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Esmailjee Moosabhai
Handles, Doorknobs & More: Find It All Here At This Lohar Chawl Store
Kalbadevi
Markets
Markets
Zaveri Bazaar
Give Khau Galli A Miss & Head To Zaveri Bazaar For Appetising Street Food
Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Church Restaurant
Get Authentic Butter Chicken From This Restaurant Delivered At Your Doorsteps For Just INR 85
Kalbadevi
Other
Other
Letter Boxes
Got Storage Problems? Solve It With These Colourful Vintage Tin Trunks
Kalbadevi
Other
Other
Ebrahim Currim & Sons
We Went To Mumbai's Oldest Umbrella Shop & It Has Been Reigning Since 157 Years
Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shree Thaker Bhojanalay
Get Unlimited Authentic Gujarati Food At This Simple & Homely Restaurant In Kalbadevi
Kalbadevi
Kitchen Supplies
Kitchen Supplies
Saria Stove Depot
Yes, Chef: Set Up The Kitchen Of Your Dreams At This Lohar Chawl Shop
Kalbadevi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Friends Union Joshi Club
We Love The Wholesome, Gujju-Style Thali At The Friends Union Joshi Club
Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sunlight Restaurant & Bar
Tired Of Gokul And Janata? We Love Sunlight Bar For Cheap Booze & Its Jukebox
Kalbadevi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mao Restaurant
One Plate Of Chicken Tandoori Khepsa Here Can Feed Eight Hungry People
Kalbadevi
Musical Instrument Stores
Musical Instrument Stores
Furtados
Discovering Song Books, A Drum Section And More At Furtados Music Store
Kalbadevi
Street Stores
Street Stores
Mayank's Stall
Shop For Junk Jewellery As Low As INR 50 From This Iconic Bazaar
Kalbadevi
