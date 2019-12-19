Quirk Up Your Storage Game With These Cheap And Colourful Trunks

A shop that can be spotted from afar, Gujarat Trunk Depot has trunks in sizes starting from tiffin box-small to store-all-your-clothes big. The available shapes include both square and rectangle. These fabulous trunks are made of galvanised iron and have been powder-coated with different colours. The options are white, candy-floss pink, bright red, turqoise green, purple, black, cobalt blue, sky blue, sunflower yellow, orange, to name most.

We also spotted hand-painted trunks with olive green and pink floral patterns , the largest of which was for INR 850. In case less colour and more sober is your style, you can buy the unpainted boxes for a more industrial, sleek look.