If storage is an issue, hit up Gujarat Trunk Depot. We stumbled across the trunk shop selling sturdy and colourful trunks for prices as low as INR 550.
Quirk Up Your Storage Game With These Cheap And Colourful Trunks
Colours A Plenty
A shop that can be spotted from afar, Gujarat Trunk Depot has trunks in sizes starting from tiffin box-small to store-all-your-clothes big. The available shapes include both square and rectangle. These fabulous trunks are made of galvanised iron and have been powder-coated with different colours. The options are white, candy-floss pink, bright red, turqoise green, purple, black, cobalt blue, sky blue, sunflower yellow, orange, to name most.
We also spotted hand-painted trunks with olive green and pink floral patterns , the largest of which was for INR 850. In case less colour and more sober is your style, you can buy the unpainted boxes for a more industrial, sleek look.
How To Use These?
Well, you’ve asked just the right question. Trunks like these, usually 10 times more expensive in other showrooms, are great to use as home décor pieces and for stuffing all your junk in – socks, books, old magazines, less-used clothes and pretty bottles. We suggest buying a couple in different sizes and stacking them up in your bedroom or living area for a bright focal point in the room.
Hipsters, you can also place a trunk on a wooden stool and use it as a nifty bedside table. They also sell postboxes {between INR 350–400}, stationery pen stands and floral-printed locks {starting at INR 35} out of here.
So We’re Saying...
Used to being shocked by trunk prices in the market, we recommend you head to this wonderful shop with a helpful staff, and great stuff at reasonable prices. If the beginning of the month has left you feeling generous, buy one for your best friend’s birthday too. #twinning
Price: Smaller trunks are priced at INR 550 and 650. A large-sized trunk costs INR 1,200
#LBBTip
They don’t offer delivery, so be prepared to sort out your transport/cab-ride home after your purchase.
