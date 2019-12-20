Shaadi Shopping Goals: This Kalbadevi Store Has You Sorted

If you're in Kalbadevi, and you are shopping for occasion wear, then step into Carron. This store has a great collection of menswear and women's wear. The collection here is well-rounded and we found something to suit every taste.

Their ethnic wear collection is diverse and we spotted stylish sherwanis, jackets, kurta sets and more. Whether you're going for a subtle look - think white kurtas with subtle gold embroidery or go bold in ornate brocades in interesting cuts. In their women's wear selection, they've got gorgeous sets in pastel shades that come with embroidered detailing, interesting silhouettes, and elegant designs - think delicate pleated pants set off with a pastel kurta and net dupatta, gowns with bold detailing and interesting two-piece outfits for a flattering style.

If you're in the wedding shopping zone, we totally suggest you check out this store for your ethnic wear. We like that they have men's fashion and women's fashion under one roof, plus they also do matching outfits for moms and kids. How cute is that?!