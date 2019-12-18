Kandivali East

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kandivali East

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Gourmet Bowls
Fast Food Restaurants

Gourmet Bowls

Head Here To Taste Your Favourite Cuisine Served In A Bowl!
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Chicken Company
Fast Food Restaurants

The Chicken Company

This Small Little Outlet Serve Amazing Comfort Food In Kandivali!
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
image - Peter England
Clothing Stores

Peter England

Men, Up Your Style Game With Shirts & Formal Wear From Peter England
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
image - AND Store
Clothing Stores

AND Store

Swag Quotient: This Fun Brand Has Just The Attire You Need
Kandivali East
Cafes
image - Froozo
Cafes

Froozo

A Cafe Serving Amazing Pancakes And Waffles At An Affordable Price
Kandivali East
Bath & Body Stores
image - Health & Glow
Bath & Body Stores

Health & Glow

Health & Glow Will Sort Out All Your Personal Grooming Needs
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
image - Cotton Culture
Clothing Stores

Cotton Culture

Beat The Heat: Breathable And Affordable Ethnic Clothing
Kandivali East
Casual Dining
image - Zaffran
Casual Dining

Zaffran

Zaffran Has Stellar North Indian Food You Can't Miss
Kandivali East
Handicrafts Stores
image - Kraft Idea
Handicrafts Stores

Kraft Idea

Ethnic Jewellery, Handpainted Kettles & More: We're In Love With This Homegrown Gifting Store
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sanskriti
Fast Food Restaurants

Sanskriti

Royal Thalis, Parathas & More: Try Some Amazing Desi Food From This Joint
Kandivali East
Department Stores
image - Miniso
Department Stores

Miniso

Practical Meets Cute At This One-Stop-Shop
Kandivali East
Cafes
image - Cafe Ameyzing
Cafes

Cafe Ameyzing

Post Work Scenes? Drop By This Cafe For Their Amazing Quick Bites!
Kandivali East
Jewellery Shops
image - Pearl Imitation Jewellery
Jewellery Shops

Pearl Imitation Jewellery

Small & Chic: This Jewellery Kiosk Is Just What You've Been Looking For
Kandivali East
Casual Dining
image - Glocal Kitchen
Casual Dining

Glocal Kitchen

Sweet Little Gem In Thakur Village For Continental Food & Romantic Outing
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Little Bite Food
Fast Food Restaurants

Little Bite Food

Post Work Quick Bites? Head To Little Bite Food Now!
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wok Express
Fast Food Restaurants

Wok Express

Wok Express Is The Best Chinese Food Expert In The City
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The White Potatoa
Fast Food Restaurants

The White Potatoa

Head Over To This Small Joint Which Serves A Versatile Variety Of Egg Dishes
Kandivali East
Casual Dining
image - Aavakay - The Andhra Kitchen
Casual Dining

Aavakay - The Andhra Kitchen

Aavakay: A Fine Dine That Specializes In Authentic Andhra Cuisine
Kandivali East
Cafes
image - Pokket Cafe
Cafes

Pokket Cafe

Month End Problems?Satisfy Your Cravings With These Pocket-Friendly Meals
Kandivali East
Dessert Parlours
image - On The Way Falooda
Dessert Parlours

On The Way Falooda

Need Faloodas This Summer? Then Visit This Outlet For Flavours Of Your Choice
Kandivali East
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Kandivali East?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE