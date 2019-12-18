Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kandivali East
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kandivali East
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Accessories
Bath & Body Stores
Boutiques
Home Caterers
Classes & Workshops
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Gourmet Bowls
Head Here To Taste Your Favourite Cuisine Served In A Bowl!
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Chicken Company
This Small Little Outlet Serve Amazing Comfort Food In Kandivali!
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Peter England
Men, Up Your Style Game With Shirts & Formal Wear From Peter England
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
AND Store
Swag Quotient: This Fun Brand Has Just The Attire You Need
Kandivali East
Cafes
Cafes
Froozo
A Cafe Serving Amazing Pancakes And Waffles At An Affordable Price
Kandivali East
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Health & Glow
Health & Glow Will Sort Out All Your Personal Grooming Needs
Kandivali East
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Cotton Culture
Beat The Heat: Breathable And Affordable Ethnic Clothing
Kandivali East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Zaffran
Zaffran Has Stellar North Indian Food You Can't Miss
Kandivali East
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Kraft Idea
Ethnic Jewellery, Handpainted Kettles & More: We're In Love With This Homegrown Gifting Store
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sanskriti
Royal Thalis, Parathas & More: Try Some Amazing Desi Food From This Joint
Kandivali East
Department Stores
Department Stores
Miniso
Practical Meets Cute At This One-Stop-Shop
Kandivali East
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Ameyzing
Post Work Scenes? Drop By This Cafe For Their Amazing Quick Bites!
Kandivali East
Jewellery Shops
Jewellery Shops
Pearl Imitation Jewellery
Small & Chic: This Jewellery Kiosk Is Just What You've Been Looking For
Kandivali East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Glocal Kitchen
Sweet Little Gem In Thakur Village For Continental Food & Romantic Outing
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Little Bite Food
Post Work Quick Bites? Head To Little Bite Food Now!
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wok Express
Wok Express Is The Best Chinese Food Expert In The City
Kandivali East
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The White Potatoa
Head Over To This Small Joint Which Serves A Versatile Variety Of Egg Dishes
Kandivali East
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Aavakay - The Andhra Kitchen
Aavakay: A Fine Dine That Specializes In Authentic Andhra Cuisine
Kandivali East
Cafes
Cafes
Pokket Cafe
Month End Problems?Satisfy Your Cravings With These Pocket-Friendly Meals
Kandivali East
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
On The Way Falooda
Need Faloodas This Summer? Then Visit This Outlet For Flavours Of Your Choice
Kandivali East
Have a great recommendation for
Kandivali East?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE