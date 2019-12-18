Kurla

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fat Theory
Fast Food Restaurants

Fat Theory

Quirky Decor, Scrumptious Food & Yum Desserts, This Eatery Is Goals!
Kurla
Clothing Stores
image - Girdharlal Brothers
Clothing Stores

Girdharlal Brothers

Since 1944: Head To This Iconic Saree Shop In SoBo!
Kurla
Clothing Stores
image - Craftsvilla
Clothing Stores

Craftsvilla

This Online Store Has Amazing Outfits Which Are Perfect For The Festive Season
Kurla
Casual Dining
image - Shizusan
Casual Dining

Shizusan

Dinner Dates Sorted At This New Asian Place In Phoenix Marketcity! ♥️
Kurla
Cafes
image - Blue Basil
Cafes

Blue Basil

This New Pretty Cafe Is Known For Amazing Desserts & Shakes
Kurla
Casual Dining
image - Kebabs & Curries Company
Casual Dining

Kebabs & Curries Company

Kebabs! It's Not Just A Dish But An Emotion!
Kurla
Casual Dining
image - Hardeep Punjab
Casual Dining

Hardeep Punjab

Punjabi Food At Its Best
Kurla
Other
image - Fujifilm's Wonder Photo Shop
Other

Fujifilm's Wonder Photo Shop

#Wonderphotoshopindia : Bring Your Photos To Life At Fujifilm’s One-Of-A-Kind Creative Space!
Kurla
Cafes
image - Tea Villa Cafe
Cafes

Tea Villa Cafe

This Tea Cafe With Its Refreshing Servings Is A Delight For Teetotalers
Kurla
Food Stores
image - Mr. Choco & Nuts
Food Stores

Mr. Choco & Nuts

Chocoholics, This Store Has Every Type Of Chocolate & Confectionery You Could Imagine
Kurla
Cafes
image - Springold The Luxury Cafe
Cafes

Springold The Luxury Cafe

Sip On Ultimo Hot Chocolate, Creamy Red Velvet Shake & More At This Cafe
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Golden Dhaba
Fast Food Restaurants

Golden Dhaba

Desi Feels: Try Out This Authentic Village-Style Dhaba In The City
Kurla
Bars
image - Neos
Bars

Neos

Fancy A Night Out With Friends? Hit Up This Mumbai Club That's Open Till 3 AM
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Falafel's
Fast Food Restaurants

Falafel's

Yay Or Nay? This Mumbai Eatery Is Combining Our Love For Shawarma & Pizza
Kurla
Salons
image - Juice Salon
Salons

Juice Salon

Juice It Up: Get A Quick Makeover Or Treat Yo'Self At This Salon
Kurla
Cafes
image - Coffee Culture
Cafes

Coffee Culture

You'll Love To Catch Up With Your Friends Over A Cup Of Coffee At This Kurla Cafe
Kurla
Casual Dining
image - Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
Casual Dining

Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

Rajdhani Opens It's Doors To Thali Lovers
Kurla
Amusement Parks
image - Snow World
Amusement Parks

Snow World

Tired Waiting For Winters? This Indoor Park With -10° C Temperature Is Where You Need To Be!
Kurla
Gaming Zone
image - Flight 4 Fantasy
Gaming Zone

Flight 4 Fantasy

Take To The {Imaginary} Skies At This Awesome Flight Simulation Centre In Mumbai
Kurla
Gaming Zone
image - Amoeba Sports Bar
Gaming Zone

Amoeba Sports Bar

Can You Bowl While Drunk? Find Out At Phoenix Market City's Bowling Rink
Kurla
