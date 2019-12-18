Explore
Kurla
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Kurla
Cafes
Casual Dining
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Gaming Zone
Amusement Parks
Bars
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cosmetics Stores
Food Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Fat Theory
Quirky Decor, Scrumptious Food & Yum Desserts, This Eatery Is Goals!
Kurla
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Girdharlal Brothers
Since 1944: Head To This Iconic Saree Shop In SoBo!
Kurla
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Craftsvilla
This Online Store Has Amazing Outfits Which Are Perfect For The Festive Season
Kurla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Shizusan
Dinner Dates Sorted At This New Asian Place In Phoenix Marketcity! ♥️
Kurla
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Basil
This New Pretty Cafe Is Known For Amazing Desserts & Shakes
Kurla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kebabs & Curries Company
Kebabs! It's Not Just A Dish But An Emotion!
Kurla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Hardeep Punjab
Punjabi Food At Its Best
Kurla
Other
Other
Fujifilm's Wonder Photo Shop
#Wonderphotoshopindia : Bring Your Photos To Life At Fujifilm’s One-Of-A-Kind Creative Space!
Kurla
Cafes
Cafes
Tea Villa Cafe
This Tea Cafe With Its Refreshing Servings Is A Delight For Teetotalers
Kurla
Food Stores
Food Stores
Mr. Choco & Nuts
Chocoholics, This Store Has Every Type Of Chocolate & Confectionery You Could Imagine
Kurla
Cafes
Cafes
Springold The Luxury Cafe
Sip On Ultimo Hot Chocolate, Creamy Red Velvet Shake & More At This Cafe
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Golden Dhaba
Desi Feels: Try Out This Authentic Village-Style Dhaba In The City
Kurla
Bars
Bars
Neos
Fancy A Night Out With Friends? Hit Up This Mumbai Club That's Open Till 3 AM
Kurla
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Falafel's
Yay Or Nay? This Mumbai Eatery Is Combining Our Love For Shawarma & Pizza
Kurla
Salons
Salons
Juice Salon
Juice It Up: Get A Quick Makeover Or Treat Yo'Self At This Salon
Kurla
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee Culture
You'll Love To Catch Up With Your Friends Over A Cup Of Coffee At This Kurla Cafe
Kurla
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Rajdhani Thali Restaurant
Rajdhani Opens It's Doors To Thali Lovers
Kurla
Amusement Parks
Amusement Parks
Snow World
Tired Waiting For Winters? This Indoor Park With -10° C Temperature Is Where You Need To Be!
Kurla
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Flight 4 Fantasy
Take To The {Imaginary} Skies At This Awesome Flight Simulation Centre In Mumbai
Kurla
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Amoeba Sports Bar
Can You Bowl While Drunk? Find Out At Phoenix Market City's Bowling Rink
Kurla
