Chindi Market in Kurla is the place to get some fantastic, high-quality fabric – whether it be satin, net or lace, get off at Kurla station, grab an auto and in twenty minutes, you’ll find yourself at this hidden treasure.
Get Fabric For A Full Lehenga For Only INR 400 At This Kurla Market
What Makes It Awesome
In between the busy market lanes, there is a corner where there are sitting many hawkers with lots of fabric right on the road. There are mainly four things to look out here for.
You can get any colour of satin, lots of laces and very glittery fabric, cut pieces of beautiful printed fabrics (to make some really funky tops at as low as INR 40 a piece), and you can get scarves at a dirt cheap rate of INR 30 a piece. I got a scarf for INR 30, which had a very similar version being sold in Shopper’s Stop for INR 800.
I also got a lehenga stitched for myself with the fabric available here for INR 400, including the choli and net dupatta.
Pro Tip
Head to Chindi Market in Kurla if you are the kind who gets their clothes stitched. If you can imagine how you want your garment to be, there is no dearth of options. You say it and they have it.
While you may find a great bargain, make sure you check your pieces before purchase.
