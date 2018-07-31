Get Fabric For A Full Lehenga For Only INR 400 At This Kurla Market

In between the busy market lanes, there is a corner where there are sitting many hawkers with lots of fabric right on the road. There are mainly four things to look out here for.

You can get any colour of satin, lots of laces and very glittery fabric, cut pieces of beautiful printed fabrics (to make some really funky tops at as low as INR 40 a piece), and you can get scarves at a dirt cheap rate of INR 30 a piece. I got a scarf for INR 30, which had a very similar version being sold in Shopper’s Stop for INR 800.

I also got a lehenga stitched for myself with the fabric available here for INR 400, including the choli and net dupatta.