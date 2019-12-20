Tired Waiting For Winters? This Indoor Park With -10° C Temperature Is Where You Need To Be!

You may have seen Snow World in Phoenix Marketcity before, but in case you haven’t visited – here’s the lowdown. Snow World is an enclosure they’ve created which counts as one of the first artificial snow parks in India. There are a bunch of activities that you can take part in – from ice-skating, snowboarding, snow sledding, snowplay, ice-slding and even snow dances. Expect temperatures as low as -10° C inside the snow park. Much needed right from Mumbai's heat?

If you're in the mood for adventure, you can enter the snow tunnel, climb up the snow mountain, explore the Roman wall or even camp inside an igloo.

Ticket Price: INR 600 per head for an hour of being in the snowpark. (Inclusive of the activities and attire like jackets, shoes and gloves required for being in the park. Remember to carry your own socks, though)

#LBBTip: If you're a huge gang or looking to throw a birthday party or a corporate event, they're happy to make all the arrangements for you.