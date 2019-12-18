Mahalaxmi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mahalaxmi

Casual Dining
image - Angrezi Dhaba
Casual Dining

Angrezi Dhaba

Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!
Mahalaxmi
Co-Working Spaces
image - Famous Working Company
Co-Working Spaces

Famous Working Company

#MoreThanAnOffice Here Is Why Your Work Team Would Love This Co-Working Space To Brew New Ideas!
Mahalaxmi
Food Stores
image - Artisanal Gouri's
Food Stores

Artisanal Gouri's

A Goodie Bag With A Touch Of Mother Earth
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
image - Za'atar
Casual Dining

Za'atar

Craving For Lebanese Cuisine? Check This Out
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
image - The Cottage
Home Décor Stores

The Cottage

No Need To Scour Kolkata In This Heat When You Can Get It In Mumbai!
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Stable 18
Cafes

Stable 18

This Restaurant Does Delicious Food & Offers A View Of The Race Course
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
image - Freedom Tree
Home Décor Stores

Freedom Tree

Head To This Shop For Stunning, Quirky Garden Decor, Crockery & More
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
image - Keiba
Casual Dining

Keiba

No Horsin' Around: This Beautiful Asian Restaurant Has Opened At Mumbai's Race Course
Mahalaxmi
Bars
image - Tote On The Turf
Bars

Tote On The Turf

Tote-Talli Awesome: Tote On The Turf Has A Fancy New Bar That You Gotta Check Out
Mahalaxmi
Pet Care
image - PetZone
Pet Care

PetZone

Pamper Your Doggo At This Clinic That Also Has A Swimming Pool {& Is Open Till Midnight}
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Cafe Port
Cafes

Cafe Port

Go Retro: This Lower Parel Cafe Will Organise Vinyl Sessions On The First Sunday Of Every Month
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
image - Tranceforme Designs
Home Décor Stores

Tranceforme Designs

Sustainable Kitchenware To Home Decor: This Mahalaxmi Store Sells All Things Gorgeous
Mahalaxmi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Roll Company
Fast Food Restaurants

The Roll Company

They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
image - Masque
Fine Dining

Masque

Farm-To-Fork Goodness: Why Masque Makes For One Of The Best Restaurants In The City
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
image - Gallops
Fine Dining

Gallops

Is Gallops At The Racecourse Truly One of Mumbai's 'Legendary' Restaurants?
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
image - Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Cafes

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
image - Food Court
Casual Dining

Food Court

Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Pubs
image - The Ghetto
Pubs

The Ghetto

Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
image - Candy & Green
Casual Dining

Candy & Green

Try Zucchini Parcels & Vegan Omelettes At This Vegetarian Eatery In SoBo
Breach Candy
Cafes
image - FiLLi
Cafes

FiLLi

Never Miss A Joke: You Can Now Attend Late Night Open Mics In Mumbai
Breach Candy
Gyms
image - Nitrro Bespoke Fitness
Gyms

Nitrro Bespoke Fitness

We Tried Out Mumbai's First 'Pure Oxygen' Fitness Centre & Here's What We Felt
Cumballa Hill
Gyms
image - Nitrro
Gyms

Nitrro

We Tried Out Mumbai's First 'Pure Oxygen' Fitness Centre & Here's What We Felt
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
image - Auber-Gin
Casual Dining

Auber-Gin

Auber- Gin Specialises In Some Amazing Gin Cocktails With Delicious Vegetarian Food
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
image - The Bombay Cartel
Casual Dining

The Bombay Cartel

This Multi Cuisine Restaurant Offers Amazing Food Along With Live Screening
Breach Candy
Pubs
image - The Bombay Bronx
Pubs

The Bombay Bronx

This Mumbai Themed Pub Has Reopened & It's Back As A Bar & Co-Working Space
Cumballa Hill
Bars
image - Doppio Bar & Brasserie
Bars

Doppio Bar & Brasserie

Doppio At Breach Candy Has An All New South-East Asian Menu
Cumballa Hill
Stationery Stores
image - Premec By Lucky Pen House
Stationery Stores

Premec By Lucky Pen House

Get Customised Pens, Astronaut Erasers & More Stationery From This Store At Breach Candy
Breach Candy
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Diet Tamasha
Fast Food Restaurants

Diet Tamasha

Dabba Watch: Order Pink Quinoa Sushi And Chia Seed Pudding For Lunch
Cumballa Hill
Sweet Shops
image - Du Rhone Chocolatier
Sweet Shops

Du Rhone Chocolatier

This Swiss Chocolate Brand Is Making Handmade Praline And Truffle That You Should Totally Have
Tardeo
Sweet Shops
image - Nordic Kandie
Sweet Shops

Nordic Kandie

The Vegan Chocolate From Nordic Kandie Is Rich, Dark And Guilt-Free
Kemps Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Haji Ali Juice Center
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Haji Ali Juice Center

Oldie But A Goodie: The Many Charms Of Haji Ali Juice Centre
Breach Candy
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Sony Mony Pav Bhaji
Fast Food Restaurants

Sony Mony Pav Bhaji

You Have Got To Try This Super Yummy & Buttery Pav Bhaji At This Stall In SoBo
Tardeo
Other
image - Jindal Mansion
Other

Jindal Mansion

There's A Gorgeous Art Installation In South Bombay, & We Heart It
Mazgaon
Casual Dining
image - Cafe Noorani
Casual Dining

Cafe Noorani

Eat Delicious Mutton Seekh Kebabs At Cafe Noorani
Tardeo
Salons
image - Enrich Salon
Salons

Enrich Salon

Need A Beauty Pick-Me-Up? Go For A Hair Spa Treatment At Enrich Salon
Tardeo
Dessert Parlours
image - Beyond Waffles
Dessert Parlours

Beyond Waffles

Let's Have A Wafflelicious Day
Tardeo
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Mahalaxmi?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE