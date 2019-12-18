Explore
Mahalaxmi
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Mahalaxmi
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Dessert Parlours
Boutiques
Bakeries
Lounges
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Angrezi Dhaba
Planning A Fun Evening With Family Or Friends, Drop By Angrezi Dhaba For Good Food!
Mahalaxmi
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces
Famous Working Company
#MoreThanAnOffice Here Is Why Your Work Team Would Love This Co-Working Space To Brew New Ideas!
Mahalaxmi
Food Stores
Food Stores
Artisanal Gouri's
A Goodie Bag With A Touch Of Mother Earth
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Za'atar
Craving For Lebanese Cuisine? Check This Out
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Cottage
No Need To Scour Kolkata In This Heat When You Can Get It In Mumbai!
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
Cafes
Stable 18
This Restaurant Does Delicious Food & Offers A View Of The Race Course
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Freedom Tree
Head To This Shop For Stunning, Quirky Garden Decor, Crockery & More
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Keiba
No Horsin' Around: This Beautiful Asian Restaurant Has Opened At Mumbai's Race Course
Mahalaxmi
Bars
Bars
Tote On The Turf
Tote-Talli Awesome: Tote On The Turf Has A Fancy New Bar That You Gotta Check Out
Mahalaxmi
Pet Care
Pet Care
PetZone
Pamper Your Doggo At This Clinic That Also Has A Swimming Pool {& Is Open Till Midnight}
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Port
Go Retro: This Lower Parel Cafe Will Organise Vinyl Sessions On The First Sunday Of Every Month
Mahalaxmi
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Tranceforme Designs
Sustainable Kitchenware To Home Decor: This Mahalaxmi Store Sells All Things Gorgeous
Mahalaxmi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Roll Company
They See Us Rollin': Get Hot, Delicious Vada Pav Rolls Delivered Till 4AM
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Masque
Farm-To-Fork Goodness: Why Masque Makes For One Of The Best Restaurants In The City
Mahalaxmi
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Gallops
Is Gallops At The Racecourse Truly One of Mumbai's 'Legendary' Restaurants?
Mahalaxmi
Cafes
Cafes
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
Choose From Four Kinds Of Black Coffee At New Blue Tokai Café
Mahalaxmi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Food Court
Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Pubs
Pubs
The Ghetto
Pool Table, Free Popcorn & Retro Feels: Why We Still Love Partying At The Ghetto
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Candy & Green
Try Zucchini Parcels & Vegan Omelettes At This Vegetarian Eatery In SoBo
Breach Candy
Cafes
Cafes
FiLLi
Never Miss A Joke: You Can Now Attend Late Night Open Mics In Mumbai
Breach Candy
Gyms
Gyms
Nitrro Bespoke Fitness
We Tried Out Mumbai's First 'Pure Oxygen' Fitness Centre & Here's What We Felt
Cumballa Hill
Gyms
Gyms
Nitrro
We Tried Out Mumbai's First 'Pure Oxygen' Fitness Centre & Here's What We Felt
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Auber-Gin
Auber- Gin Specialises In Some Amazing Gin Cocktails With Delicious Vegetarian Food
Breach Candy
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Bombay Cartel
This Multi Cuisine Restaurant Offers Amazing Food Along With Live Screening
Breach Candy
Pubs
Pubs
The Bombay Bronx
This Mumbai Themed Pub Has Reopened & It's Back As A Bar & Co-Working Space
Cumballa Hill
Bars
Bars
Doppio Bar & Brasserie
Doppio At Breach Candy Has An All New South-East Asian Menu
Cumballa Hill
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Premec By Lucky Pen House
Get Customised Pens, Astronaut Erasers & More Stationery From This Store At Breach Candy
Breach Candy
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Diet Tamasha
Dabba Watch: Order Pink Quinoa Sushi And Chia Seed Pudding For Lunch
Cumballa Hill
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Du Rhone Chocolatier
This Swiss Chocolate Brand Is Making Handmade Praline And Truffle That You Should Totally Have
Tardeo
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Nordic Kandie
The Vegan Chocolate From Nordic Kandie Is Rich, Dark And Guilt-Free
Kemps Corner
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Haji Ali Juice Center
Oldie But A Goodie: The Many Charms Of Haji Ali Juice Centre
Breach Candy
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sony Mony Pav Bhaji
You Have Got To Try This Super Yummy & Buttery Pav Bhaji At This Stall In SoBo
Tardeo
Other
Other
Jindal Mansion
There's A Gorgeous Art Installation In South Bombay, & We Heart It
Mazgaon
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cafe Noorani
Eat Delicious Mutton Seekh Kebabs At Cafe Noorani
Tardeo
Salons
Salons
Enrich Salon
Need A Beauty Pick-Me-Up? Go For A Hair Spa Treatment At Enrich Salon
Tardeo
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Beyond Waffles
Let's Have A Wafflelicious Day
Tardeo
