Heritage Building, High-Street Fashion & More: Welcome To India's Biggest Zara Outlet

Located at Hutatma Chowk Square in Fort, this four-storey shop is spread over a whopping 51,300 sq ft. Fun fact: Ismail Building is more than 110 years old was restored over two years to welcome Zara, which is here to stay. Huge glass doors, great fragrance and high-end fashion - you're literally entering a fashion paradise.



You'll find premium women wear, accessories, perfumes and fragrances in the ground floor. Move up, and you'll find more of it to spoil you for choice. Above it is the kids section and then the men section. For those who are fashion freaks need no introduction to Zara's elite and chic collection. From elegant dresses to floral skirts and from formal blazers to classy shoes - you'll find it all here.



#LBBTip: Zara has two sales round the year, so we'd say don't miss out on those. As you can their collection almost half the price.